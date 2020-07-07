New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Spotted On Test

New Ducati Multistrada V4 looks almost close to production and may be unveiled at a special online event later this year.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Ducati Multistrada V4 may debut as a 2021 model later this year

Highlights

  • New Multistrada V4 may debut officially later this year
  • Ducati Multistrada V4 likely to be unveiled as a 2021 model
  • New Multistrada V4 likely to be powered by 1100 cc V4 engine

The upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4 has been spotted on test again on public roads, and this time we get to see an undisguised motorcycle. As latest spy shots published by Motorrad Magazin reveal, Ducati's flagship adventure motorcycle is closer to production than from the last time we've seen it on the streets. The bike is expected to be a 2021 model and likely to be unveiled later this year in full production form. The latest spy shots show the new Multistrada without any camouflage wrap, and reveals several unique design traits which will differentiate the V4 engine Multistrada from the current Multistrada 1260.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Spotted On Test In Italy

Ducati

Ducati Bikes

Panigale V4

1299 Panigale

Monster 821

Monster 797

959 Panigale

Diavel 1260

Scrambler

SuperSport

Monster 1200

Multistrada 1260

Scrambler 1100

Hypermotard 950

Hypermotard 939

Scrambler Desert Sled

XDiavel

Multistrada 950

Multistrada 1200

Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Hyperstrada 939

ecpn4e7g

The Ducati Multistrada V4 has a different windshield and headlights than the Multistrada 950 and Multistrsda 1260

The face of the bike seems to be slightly different, with a differently shaped windscreen and beak of the test mule, from the current Multistrada 950 and Multistrada 1260, while the semi-fairing sports wider air intakes and exhausts on the flanks. Also unique to the new Multistrada V4 are the exposed trellis subframe and open, triangular swingarm. Other components seem borrowed from the current Multistrada models, like the y-spoke circles on the wheels, similar to the Multistrada 950, as well as the off-set rear shock with piggyback reservoir. The headlight design is also new and seem inspired by the Panigale with a distinctive LED strip. The new Multistrada V4 could also sport a radar-powered advanced rider assist system.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 Officially Confirmed

tubfpl8c

The Multistrada V4 will likely be an addition to the current Ducati Multistrada range

Like the Panigale range, which now has the Panigale V2, Panigale V4 and Panigale V4R, the new Multistrada V4 is likely to be an addition to the Multistrada range, rather than replace the current Multistrada 1260. In terms of a powerplant, it could sit between the current 1260 and 950 models and have the 1100 cc V4 engine from the Panigale model, with maximum power around 180 bhp. With the EICMA 2020 show cancelled, as well as other motorcycle shows this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ducati may well debut the Multistrada V4 at a special screening event, with an online unveiling of the bike.

0 Comments

Source: Motorrad Magazine

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Panigale V4 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4
₹ 20.53 - 54.9 Lakh *
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati 1299 Panigale
₹ 51.82 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.99 - 11.15 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.03 - 8.12 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 14.69 - 15.2 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
₹ 17.7 - 19.25 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 7.89 - 9.78 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.04 - 13.55 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 20.1 - 24.73 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹ 15.99 - 21.42 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 10.91 - 11.42 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
₹ 11.99 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 939
Ducati Hypermotard 939
₹ 11.12 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 9.93 Lakh *
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹ 16.48 - 19.16 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 12.8 - 12.9 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 15.32 - 20.69 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
₹ 17.99 - 18.09 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
₹ 12.15 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 4
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
All New Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Exclusive Comparison Review
All New Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Exclusive Comparison Review
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities