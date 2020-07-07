The upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4 has been spotted on test again on public roads, and this time we get to see an undisguised motorcycle. As latest spy shots published by Motorrad Magazin reveal, Ducati's flagship adventure motorcycle is closer to production than from the last time we've seen it on the streets. The bike is expected to be a 2021 model and likely to be unveiled later this year in full production form. The latest spy shots show the new Multistrada without any camouflage wrap, and reveals several unique design traits which will differentiate the V4 engine Multistrada from the current Multistrada 1260.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Spotted On Test In Italy

The Ducati Multistrada V4 has a different windshield and headlights than the Multistrada 950 and Multistrsda 1260

The face of the bike seems to be slightly different, with a differently shaped windscreen and beak of the test mule, from the current Multistrada 950 and Multistrada 1260, while the semi-fairing sports wider air intakes and exhausts on the flanks. Also unique to the new Multistrada V4 are the exposed trellis subframe and open, triangular swingarm. Other components seem borrowed from the current Multistrada models, like the y-spoke circles on the wheels, similar to the Multistrada 950, as well as the off-set rear shock with piggyback reservoir. The headlight design is also new and seem inspired by the Panigale with a distinctive LED strip. The new Multistrada V4 could also sport a radar-powered advanced rider assist system.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 Officially Confirmed

The Multistrada V4 will likely be an addition to the current Ducati Multistrada range

Like the Panigale range, which now has the Panigale V2, Panigale V4 and Panigale V4R, the new Multistrada V4 is likely to be an addition to the Multistrada range, rather than replace the current Multistrada 1260. In terms of a powerplant, it could sit between the current 1260 and 950 models and have the 1100 cc V4 engine from the Panigale model, with maximum power around 180 bhp. With the EICMA 2020 show cancelled, as well as other motorcycle shows this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ducati may well debut the Multistrada V4 at a special screening event, with an online unveiling of the bike.

Source: Motorrad Magazine

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.