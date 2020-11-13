2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Unveiled

Ducati has introduced a new variant in its Scrambler range, calling it Scrambler Nightshift. The Scrambler Nightshift is finished in black and grey and features a flat bench seat and cafe racer style bar end mirrors. For 2021, the Scrambler Nightshift replaces the Scrambler Cafe Racer and Full Throttle variants, and is essentially a blend of the two. The Scrambler Icon gets a new Ducati Red colour option, while the Desert Sled gets 'Sparkling Blue' livery enriched with red, and Iceberg White finishes for the Scrambler Desert Sled.

The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is essentially a blend of the Scrambler Cafe Racer and Full Throttle variants

The Nightshift sports a narrow aluminium handlebar, rather than cafe racer clip-ons, which should provide an aggressive yet friendly riding position. The front fender has been chopped off to a small piece, while the rear fender has been completely done away with. There's a small swingarm-mounted fender that doubles up as the holder for the licence plate and the brakelight. The turn indicators are mounted on the stub behind the seat. The Nightshift has a 180 kg dry weight, and gets LED DRL, LED taillight, and a LCD instrument panel with gear and fuel level indicator. Bosch cornering ABS is standard, and Brembo supplies the brake calipers.

The Scrambler Nightshift uses a flat seat and straight handlebar with bar-end mirrors

The air and oil cooled 803 cc, desmodromic engine is finished in black with brushed highlights, while the aluminium belt guards are machine finished. The Euro 5 compliant engine puts out 72 bhp at 8,250 rpm and peak torque of 66 Nm at 5,750 rpm. All three Euro 5 models are likely to be offered on sale in India sometime in the first half of 2021.

