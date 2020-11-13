New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Unveiled

Ducati has introduced an all-new variant called the Scrambler Nightshift, as well as new colours for the Scrambler Icon and Desert Sled for 2021.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora
The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift joins the Icon and Desert Sled in the Euro 5 range expand View Photos
The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift joins the Icon and Desert Sled in the Euro 5 range

Highlights

  • Scrambler Nightshift a blend of Cafe Racer and Full Throttle variants
  • 2021 Ducati Scrambler range meets Euro 5 regulations
  • The Nightshift joins the Scrambler Icon and Scramble Desert Sled

Ducati has introduced a new variant in its Scrambler range, calling it Scrambler Nightshift. The Scrambler Nightshift is finished in black and grey and features a flat bench seat and cafe racer style bar end mirrors. For 2021, the Scrambler Nightshift replaces the Scrambler Cafe Racer and Full Throttle variants, and is essentially a blend of the two. The Scrambler Icon gets a new Ducati Red colour option, while the Desert Sled gets 'Sparkling Blue' livery enriched with red, and Iceberg White finishes for the Scrambler Desert Sled.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati XDiavel Introduced With Dark, Black Star Variants

dvjsksnk

The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is essentially a blend of the Scrambler Cafe Racer and Full Throttle variants

The Nightshift sports a narrow aluminium handlebar, rather than cafe racer clip-ons, which should provide an aggressive yet friendly riding position. The front fender has been chopped off to a small piece, while the rear fender has been completely done away with. There's a small swingarm-mounted fender that doubles up as the holder for the licence plate and the brakelight. The turn indicators are mounted on the stub behind the seat. The Nightshift has a 180 kg dry weight, and gets LED DRL, LED taillight, and a LCD instrument panel with gear and fuel level indicator. Bosch cornering ABS is standard, and Brembo supplies the brake calipers.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Unveiled With New V4 Granturismo Engine

Newsbeep
ndgtc2cs

The Scrambler Nightshift uses a flat seat and straight handlebar with bar-end mirrors

0 Comments

The air and oil cooled 803 cc, desmodromic engine is finished in black with brushed highlights, while the aluminium belt guards are machine finished. The Euro 5 compliant engine puts out 72 bhp at 8,250 rpm and peak torque of 66 Nm at 5,750 rpm. All three Euro 5 models are likely to be offered on sale in India sometime in the first half of 2021.

Panigale Adjustable Footpegs Kit
Panigale Adjustable Footpegs Kit
Panigale Backview
Panigale Backview
Panigale Brake Lever Protection
Panigale Brake Lever Protection
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797 Plus Side Profile
Ducati Monster 797 Plus Side Profile
Ducati Monster 797 Plus Engine
Ducati Monster 797 Plus Engine
2018 Ducati Monster 821
2018 Ducati Monster 821
Led Headlight
Led Headlight
Monster 821
Monster 821
Front View
Front View
Handle Bar
Handle Bar
Left Slant View
Left Slant View
1
1
2
2
4
4
Ducati Supersport Front Profile
Ducati Supersport Front Profile
Ducati Supersport Fornt Side
Ducati Supersport Fornt Side
Ducati Supersport Front View
Ducati Supersport Front View
Ducati Panigale V2 Ducati Logo
Ducati Panigale V2 Ducati Logo
Ducati Panigale V2 Engine
Ducati Panigale V2 Engine
Ducati Panigale V2 Exhaust
Ducati Panigale V2 Exhaust
0000 Cafe Racer Black
0000 Cafe Racer Black
0001 Urban Enduro Green
0001 Urban Enduro Green
0006 Full Throttle Yellow Black
0006 Full Throttle Yellow Black
Xdiavel Handle
Xdiavel Handle
Xdiavel Seating
Xdiavel Seating
Xdiavel Top View
Xdiavel Top View
Diavel 1260 Led Headlight
Diavel 1260 Led Headlight
Diavel 1260 Tank
Diavel 1260 Tank
Diavel 1260 Alloy Wheels
Diavel 1260 Alloy Wheels
