2021 Ford Bronco Sasquatch Will Also Be Offered With A Seven-Speed Manual Transmission

Customers who placed orders for the 2021 Ford Bronco requested for the off-road-oriented Sasquatch Package with the seven-speed manual gearbox.

The 2021 Ford Bronco gets the Sasquatch pack that adds a host of off-road features.

Highlights

  • The Ford Bronco gets the Sasquatch pack that adds many off-road features.
  • The off-road oriented Bronco will also get a seven-speed manual gearbox.
  • Originally, It was offered with the 10-speed Automatic transmission only.

On customers' demand, Ford will introduce the all-new Bronco Sasquatch off-road trim with a seven-speed manual transmission. Customers who placed orders for the 2021 Ford Bronco requested for the off-road-oriented Sasquatch Package with the seven-speed manual gearbox, which originally was offered with the new 10-speed Automatic transmission only. However, the manual-gearbox-equipped Bronco won't be available before late 2021, while other variants are expected to arrive in the Q1 of 2021.

u81f6778

There's a marine-grade vinyl upholstery on offer with both active and passive drain plugs in the rubberized floor.

The manual-equipped Sasquatch has borrowed all off-road equipment from its automatic counterpart. It also gets get 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires shod on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, Dana electronic locking differentials at the front and rear, Bilstein shocks, wider track, and a 4.7:1 final drive ratio. Buyers will be able to add the Sasquatch package as an option on the Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, and Badlands trim levels. And, it will come standard on the Wildtrak and First Edition grades.

jafm339g

The removable panels in both four-door and two-door variants make the Bronco highly customisable and suitable for outdoors.

0 Comments

As of now, there are two engines on offer in the Bronco. First up is the popular 2.3-litre, four-cylinder, ecoboost petrol motor that puts out 266 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque and the 2.7-litre, V6 Ecoboost petrol engine that puts out 306 bhp and 542 Nm of peak torque. The Ford Bronco too will be offered in two-door and four-door variants like its counterparts while there will be a Sport avatar as well, just like we have seen on the Wrangler Rubicon. The Ford Bronco is the American carmaker's take on the immensely popular- lifestyle SUV segment in America, taking on the likes of the mighty Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender.

