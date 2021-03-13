carandbike logo
2021 Hero XPulse 200T BS6 Launched; Priced At ₹ 1.13 Lakh

The Hero XPulse 200T now gets updated to meet the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. No other changes in design or features.

The BS6 Hero XPulse 200T is priced at Rs. 1,12,800 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) expand View Photos
The BS6 Hero XPulse 200T is priced at Rs. 1,12,800 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • BS6 Hero XPulse 200T priced at Rs. 1,12,800 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • XPulse 200T is the road-oriented touring model in the XPulse family
  • 199.6 cc engine makes 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.15 Nm at 6,500 rpm

Hero MotoCorp has quietly introduce the Hero XPulse 200T, which now meets the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. The updated bike has been priced at ₹ 1,12,800 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), and only gets the necessary updates to meet the latest emission rules. Hero has not made any other changes to the design or features of the BS6 XPulse 200T. The XPulse 200T is part of the Hero XPulse 200 range of bikes, which has the popular entry-level adventure bike the XPulse 200, as well as the Hero Xtreme 200S, both built on the same platform. The XPulse 200T is the road-oriented touring model, with alloy wheels and an upright riding position. Officially, Hero MotoCorp has yet to announce the launch of the new XPulse 200T.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200T First Ride Review

6knslgb4

The 2021 Hero XPulse 200T does not get any cosmetic or feature updates. Only the engine and exhaust system are updated to meet the BS6 emission regulations

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 Review

The updated 199.6 cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine makes 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.15 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. With the engine tuned to meet the BS6 regulations, as well as different exhaust design, both power and torque have been sacrificed in the face of cleaner emissions. The BS4 version of the same engine used to make 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Other details, like styling, features and cycle parts, remain the same on the BS6 XPulse 200T. The 2021 XPulse 200T will be available in three colours, Sports Red, Panther Black and Matte Shield Gold.

kstog654

The Hero XPulse 200T is the road-oriented model in the XPulse family

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 Rally First Ride Review

0 Comments

The XPulse 200T gets a LED headlight, LCD digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation. Suspension duties are handled by a 37 mm telescopic front fork, and a seven-step adjustable rear monoshock. The XPulse 200T runs on 17-inch wheels, and has a ground clearance of 177 mm, with kerb weight rated at 154 kg. Unlike the standard off-road capable Hero XPulse 200, the XPulse 200T was not much of a commercial success for Hero MotoCorp. In its second innings with the BS6 updates, Hero will be hoping to rake in some better sales volumes with the XPulse 200T.

