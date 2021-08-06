2021 Honda Amaze Facelift Spotted Ahead Of Official Launch

Images of the upcoming Honda Amaze facelift have surfaced online, giving us an early look at the car ahead of its official launch. Slated to go on sale in India on August 18, the updated Honda Amaze will come with several cosmetic changes and some new and revised features. Judging by the leaked photos, the car will get a new front section featuring an updated grille, which now comes with two additional horizontal chrome slats. The car also gets new headlamps with LED projector lights and LED daytime running lamps. The bumper design looks similar, but we now get a new grille for the airdam and new chrome inserts around the foglamps.

The updated Honda Amaze will come with several cosmetic changes including a new grille and LED projector headlamps

The profile of the car remains largely identical to the pre-facelift Honda Amaze, however, we get to see two new updates here. The first being new multi-spoke alloy wheels, which looks similar to the ones the old-gen Honda City gets, and then the car also gets chrome door handles, a feature which we assume will be reserved for the top-end model. We do not get to see the rear section of the car in these images, however, we expect to see updated LED taillamps and a revised bumper.

The 2021 Honda Amaze Facelift new multi-spoke alloy wheels and chome door handles

As for the cabin layout and styling is identical to the existing Honda Amaze, however, the car appears to come with a new, larger infotainment system with new glossy black surrounds. The rest of the features look unchanged. Honda could offer wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and possibly even the Alexa voice, however, these are yet to be confirmed.

While the cabin looks largely unchanged, the Amaze facelift does appears to come with a new, larger infotainment system

Mechanically, the car is expected to remain unchanged, offering the same petrol and diesel engines. The former, a 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit, is tuned to make 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. Whereas, the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor develops 99 bhp and 200 Nm of power figures. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional CVT automatic. Do note, the diesel CVT version makes only 79 bhp and 160 Nm.

Honda Cars India has already commenced mass production of the new Amaze, and pre-bookings have also begun. Interested customers can place a pre-order online via Honda's official website, or at an authorised dealership.

Source: Rushlane