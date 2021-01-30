2021 Hyundai Tucson N Line Revealed

The all-new Hyundai Tucson N Line will be available in seven colour options

After introducing the new-generation Tucson globally by late-2020, Hyundai has officially revealed the Sporty Tucson N Line for the European market. The SUV comes packed with a motorsport-inspired styling of N Line offering dynamic design, comfort and advanced connectivity. The all-new Tucson N Line will be available in Europe starting in spring 2021 while the hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants will go on sale from summer 2021. Similar to the regular model, the Tucson N Line sports progressive design, integrating styling elements and signature parametric jewel patterns. However, the N Line receives visual updates inside out compared to the regular version.

The all-new Tucson N Line's exterior design is based on Hyundai's ‘Sensuous Sportiness' design identity

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe said, "With the all-new Hyundai TUCSON N Line, we are bringing our popular sporty trim level to the latest generation of our European best-seller. Our all-new TUCSON N Line features exclusive performance styling and a state-of-the-art powertrain line-up with electrified solutions, to offer even more choice for Hyundai customers."

The exterior design of the SUV is based on the 'Sensuous Sportiness' design identity, which is highlighted by parametric jewels on the grille which is taller and wider than the regular model. It sports rectangular-shaped bumper, revamped air intake, silver skid plates, LED headlamps, glossy black vibrant daylight opening (DLO), stylish phantom blacked-out ORVMs, rear spoiler, sportier 19-inch alloy wheels, revamped rear bumper, twin exhaust tips, new spoiler with integrated fins and more.

The SUV will be available in seven exterior colours. Customers can select an optional two-tone roof in Phantom Black with five colour trims, including shadow Grey with optional Phantom Black roof, Polar White with optional Phantom Black roof, Engine Red with optional Phantom Black roof, Sunset Red with optional Phantom Black roof, Dark Knight with optional Phantom Black roof, Shimmering Silver and Phantom Black.

The 2021 Tucson N Line gets N-branded sporty seats with black suede, leather seat coverings and red stitching.

On the inside, the all-new Hyundai Tucson N Line comes with sophisticated and spacious interior underlined by black leather upholstery with red contrast stitching. It also gets dedicated N steering wheel with an N logo. Other N design elements include leather gear shift knob or shift by wire console cover, a black headliner, metal pedals, a footrest and doorsteps. It also comes equipped with a fully digital configurable dual-cockpit offering a 10.25-inch open cluster, 10.25-inch AVN touchscreen with Hyundai Bluelink connected car services, Multi-Air Mode technology, three-zone climate control, front ventilated seats, heated front and rear seats, and more.

The all-new Hyundai Tucson N Line rides on bigger and sportier 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

The new 2021 Hyundai Tucson N Line features an optional Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) offering additional flexibility on the road through adaptive damping technology. It continuously controls the vehicle's suspension to maximise driving comfort and performance.

Mechanically, the 2021 Tucson N Line will be offered with a variety of powertrains for both power and efficiency, which are available with different levels of electrification or without. The N Line trim will be available with all variants of the all-new Tucson, except low power diesel version. Notably, each powertrain is based on one of two Hyundai Smartstream engines for maximum efficiency - 1.6-litre T-GDI gasoline or 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine.

