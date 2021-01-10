New Cars and Bikes in India
Over 4.7 Lakh Tucson SUVs Recalled In The US Over Fire Risk

Hyundai is adding more SUVs to a September recall over an electric short. This latest recall affects Tucson SUVs manufactured from 2016 through 2018, and additional 2020 through 2021.

By  Charanpreet Singh (With Inputs From PTI) | Updated:
The automaker has asked customers to park their vehicles outside as a precautionary measure expand View Photos
The automaker has asked customers to park their vehicles outside as a precautionary measure

Highlights

  • Over 4.7 lakh units of the Tucson SUVs recalled in the US
  • The automaker has asked customers to park their vehicles outside
  • Affected Tucson SUV owners will be contacted in late February 2021

The South Korean auto manufacturer, Hyundai, has voluntarily issued a recall for more 4.7 lakh SUVs in the US market because of a faulty ABS module. According to a report from PTI, Hyundai is adding more SUVs to a September recall over an electric short. This latest recall affects Tucson SUVs manufactured from 2016 through 2018, and additional 2020 through 2021 and have been recalled to fix the issue. The automaker has asked customers to park their vehicles outside as a precautionary measure over the possibility of an electric short circuit in the computer causing a risk of fire.

Also Read: Apple's Self Driving Car Could Be Manufactured By Hyundai In 5 Years

Hyundai will contact affected owners in the next month

The carmaker believes that the vehicles equipped with antilock brake system computers can malfunction internally and can result in an electrical short which can then cause a fire. The carmaker is not recalling Tucson SUVs that get Hyundai's Smart Cruise Control feature.

The carmaker said this recall comes a part of its ongoing investigation concerned with the issue. Moreover, affected owners will be contacted in late February, and they need to take their vehicles to a dealer. A fuse on the computer will be replaced outrightly by the automaker free of cost. However, the owners can head to www.hyundaiusa.com/recalls to check if their Tucson is affected. They can verify the same by submitting their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

The defective ABS circuit boards lead to fire, even if engines are turned off.

Also Read: Hyundai Begins Export Of Made-In-India i20 Premium Hatchback​

Do note, Hyundai had previously recalled over 1.8 lakh Tucson SUVs in the US market in September to fix the same issue. The SUVs affected were manufactured from 2019 through 2021. The carmaker says the corrosion accumulated on the defective circuit board could result in an electrical short, even if engines are turned off, particularly in humidity and heat.

