2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices

Catch the Live Updates from the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift India unveil here:

The Jeep Compass facelift comes to India just weeks after making its global debut in China
The Jeep Compass facelift comes to India just weeks after making its global debut in China

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift is all set to hit the Indian market on January 7, 2020 and there is a lot expected from the carmaker this time around. Jeep first launched its most affordable SUV in the country in 2017 and the offering is getting its first major update in nearly four years. Changes will include cosmetic revisions, new features, and possibly a revised dashboard layout as well. The SUV is also expected to get connected car technology, which has become increasingly popular on other cars in the segment.

Visually, the 2021 Jeep Compass will be more aggressive than the outgoing model. It will get a bigger chrome finished seven-slat honeycomb mesh grille accompanied by sleek-looking new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned bumper, tweaked faux skid plate, bigger air dam, new fog lamps, new five-spoke alloy wheels, new taillamps, and more. The cabin will also sport a revised dashboard, new leather upholstery, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect 5. The latter is Jeep's own infotainment technology and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with voice command.

Furthermore, the cabin is also expected to feature a new three-spoke steering wheel, ventilated seats, wireless smartphone, climate control, a digital instrument console, and possibly 360-degree camera as well.

Engine options will include the same 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel on the Jeep Compass facelift, along with the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged petrol under the bonnet. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, 7-speed automatic, and a 9-speed DCT. The AWD versions will continue to be available as well. Expect prices to see a marginal hike over the older model and start from about ₹ 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil

Jan 7, 2021
Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil

Jan 7, 2021
Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil

The new Jeep Compass facelift will go on sale in the country later this year.


Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift: Pre-Bookings

Jeep India will commence pre-bookings for the Compass facelift towards the end of this month. That's also when test drives will be available at dealerships.

Jan 7, 2021
Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil

FCA will also set-up $150 million for new digital infrastructure and will generate 1000 new jobs.

Jan 7, 2021
Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil

India will continue to be the production hub for the right hand drive market. India is only the second market globally to get the Compass facelift after China.

The made-in-India Jeep Compass facelift will be launched in

- Japan
- New Zealand
- Australia

later this year.

Jan 7, 2021
Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil

"The new Jeep Compass facelift will spearhead a host of new launches in India from the brand," says Billy Hayes - Vice President - Sales and Marketing, FCA Asia Pacific.

Jan 7, 2021
Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil

Say hello to the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift.

Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Digital Console

The new digital console on the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift gets a real-time 3D look that offers a host of information and is rich on information.

Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: UConnect 5

The 2021 Jeep Compass gets a new UConnect 5 user-interface that brings better hardware and software on the car. Some of the salient features that come along with it include -

- 5 times faster
- OTA updates
- Runs on an Android Operating System
- 10.1-inch HD display
- Customise up to 5 custom pages



Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Digital Console

The new Jeep Compass gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument console

Jan 7, 2021
2020 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Interior

The switches are new as well and offer a more premium look to the cabin. The storage space has been doubled and also incorporates wireless charging.

The interior has been reworked to be more comfortable but also more functional. 



Jan 7, 2021
2020 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Interior

The cabin has been heavily revised on the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift.

The dashboard layout has been redesigned to offer a wider appearance. There's also the new floating touchscreen infotainment system that's considerably larger now.


Jan 7, 2021

The new Jeep Compass facelift comes with 360-degree Camera System, along with features like Hill Hold and Cruise Control.

Jan 7, 2021
2020 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: New Headlamps

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift features revised headlamps with new reflectors and LED daytime running lights.

Jan 7, 2021
2020 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Safety Features

The new Jeep Compass facelift gets over 50 safety and security features:

- 6 airbags
- ESP
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Hill Hold
- Hill Descent Control and more..

Jan 7, 2021
Jan 7, 2021
2020 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil

"The past three years have been a process of great listening and learning from the customers," says Partha Dutta.

Jan 7, 2021
Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil

The Jeep Compass has been a massive hit for FCA India and the automaker sold over 50,000 units of the SUV since its launch in 2017. Over 10,000 units have been exported from India.


Jan 7, 2021
Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil

And it's time to kick-start the unveil event for the Jeep Compass facelift.

Partha Dutta - President and Managing Director, FCA India addresses the media in the brand's first press conference of the year.

Jan 7, 2021
Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil

The Jeep Compass is made in India at FCA's Ranjangaon facility and the facility is the global production hub for the right-hand-drive version. Expect production for the global markets to begin in a few weeks from now.

Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Global Debut In China - Interior

The changes were equally extensive in the cabin on the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift that debuted in China. This included a new dashboard layout with a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, new slim AC vents, double-stitched leather inserts on the dashboard along with brushed-aluminium finish on select surfaces. There is a new three-spoke steering wheel and a larger, fully-digital instrument cluster. The Compass facelift carried over the light-grey leather upholstery for the seats and the panoramic sunroof from the pre-facelift model.

Along with the larger infotainment screen, the Compass facelift also featured FCA's new UConnect 5 infotainnent system. This unit comes with integrated Amazon Alexa support, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It will also receive over-the-air updates, keeping the software up-to-date in the future.

Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Global Debut In China

However, the Jeep Compass received its second update in November last year, making its global debut at the 2020 Guangzhou International Motor Show in China. This brought more notable upgrades to the SUV, a little over three years after it was first launched. This mid-life update was also more India specific and chronicled the changes we were expecting on the India-spec model.

Upgrades on the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift at China included tweaked headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, new honeycomb inserts on the seven-slat front grille, a new front bumper with larger air intakes and revised fog lamp housing.

The SUV also featured new alloy wheels with a tweaked design for the skid plate, while changes to the rear were limited to the subtly revised LED taillights and the bumper.

Jan 7, 2021
2020 Jeep Compass Facelift

The Jeep Compass was launched in 2017 and received its first major update for the Western markets in June 2020. This product refresh included a subtle nip and tuck to the design, an updated set of new features and the option of a new engine in select markets.

The update though was specific to the Western markets and included the new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine replacing the 1.4-litre MultiAir unit. The new engine is tuned to deliver 128 bhp on the manual and 148 bhp on the dual-clutch automatic version, while churning out 270 Nm of peak torque as standard. Jeep also introduced a new 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine in select markets at the same time.

Visually, you would be hard-pressed to look for changes on the 2020 Jeep Compass facelift with revisions restricted to new alloy wheels and a paint job. The signature design elements remained untouched. It did get the new infotainment screen though with a new user-interface compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa.


Jan 7, 2021
Jan 7, 2021
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil

Hello and welcome to the India unveil of the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift. This is the second major announcement from the American automaker this year and we are just one week into the new year.

The new Jeep Compass facelift will sport cosmetic revisions, new features and new paint options too. Not just in the country but the updated version will also be sold globally with India being the global production hub for the right-hand-drive Jeep Compass SUV.

Keep watching this space for all the action.