2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift is all set to hit the Indian market on January 7, 2020 and there is a lot expected from the carmaker this time around. Jeep first launched its most affordable SUV in the country in 2017 and the offering is getting its first major update in nearly four years. Changes will include cosmetic revisions, new features, and possibly a revised dashboard layout as well. The SUV is also expected to get connected car technology, which has become increasingly popular on other cars in the segment.

Visually, the 2021 Jeep Compass will be more aggressive than the outgoing model. It will get a bigger chrome finished seven-slat honeycomb mesh grille accompanied by sleek-looking new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned bumper, tweaked faux skid plate, bigger air dam, new fog lamps, new five-spoke alloy wheels, new taillamps, and more. The cabin will also sport a revised dashboard, new leather upholstery, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect 5. The latter is Jeep's own infotainment technology and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with voice command.

Furthermore, the cabin is also expected to feature a new three-spoke steering wheel, ventilated seats, wireless smartphone, climate control, a digital instrument console, and possibly 360-degree camera as well.

Engine options will include the same 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel on the Jeep Compass facelift, along with the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged petrol under the bonnet. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, 7-speed automatic, and a 9-speed DCT. The AWD versions will continue to be available as well. Expect prices to see a marginal hike over the older model and start from about ₹ 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Catch the Live Updates from the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift India Unveil Here: