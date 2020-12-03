New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300, KLX 300SM Supermoto Unveiled For US

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 dual-sport, and the KLX 300SM supermoto models have been announced for the US market only.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Kawasaki has announced the new KLX 300 and KLX 300SM for the US market expand View Photos
Kawasaki has announced the new KLX 300 and KLX 300SM for the US market

Highlights

  • Kawasaki 300 cc dual-sport and supermoto models announced
  • Both bikes will be offered on sale in the US for now
  • 292 cc, single-cylinder engine that has a 6 mm larger bore than the 250s

Kawasaki has announced a new supermoto model to its line-up in 2021, with the Kawasaki KLX300SM, along with the KLX300 dual-sport for the US market. Both bikes are targeted as inexpensive, fun-to-ride, lightweight machines, one for dual-sport use, while the SM for supermoto use, sliding around the rear on a tight, technical track. Both bikes are powered by a 292 cc, single-cylinder engine that has a 6 mm larger bore than the previous KLX 250s. The new engine features fuel-injection and electric start for added convenience.

Also Read: Kawasaki Teases Six New Models For 2021

tvjr37l

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 has a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel combination

The Kawasaki KLX 300 has a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combination, with a 43 mm inverted fork which is adjustable for compression and has 254 mm of travel. The monoshock at the rear is adjustable for compression and rebound with 231 mm of travel. The bike comes with 249 mm of ground clearance, and just 137 kg kerb weight, with a 8-litre fuel tank. The 894 mm seat height will be kind of tall, from an Indian rider height standpoint, but the suspension will compress with a rider on board, and the KLX 300 promises to be a fun machine which will go head to head against the new Honda CRF300L.

Also Read: 2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled

Newsbeep
eiip7nts

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM is the supermoto version with 17-inch wheels

0 Comments

The Kawasaki KLX 300SM is the supermoto version, featuring 17-inch wheels, shorter travel suspension, and a larger 300 mm front disc brake. According to Kawasaki, the KLX 300SM has a kerb weight of 139 kg, the 43 mm upside down fork has 231 mm of travel, while the Uni-Trak, gas-charged shock has 205 mm of travel. Both the KLX 300 and the KLX 300SM have been announced for the US market for now, and so far, there's no confirmation if the bikes will even be offered in European markets.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Volkswagen Terminates All Motorsport Programmes; To Focus On Electric Mobility
Volkswagen Terminates All Motorsport Programmes; To Focus On Electric Mobility
 F1: George Russell Will Replace Lewis Hamilton For Team Mercedes At The Sakhir GP
 F1: George Russell Will Replace Lewis Hamilton For Team Mercedes At The Sakhir GP
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300, KLX 300SM Supermoto Unveiled For US
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300, KLX 300SM Supermoto Unveiled For US
Nissan Magnite: All You Need To Know
Nissan Magnite: All You Need To Know
2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled
2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Auto Sales November 2020: Sonalika Tractors Registers Sales Growth Of 71 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Sonalika Tractors Registers Sales Growth Of 71 Per Cent
Volkswagen Terminates All Motorsport Programmes; To Focus On Electric Mobility
Volkswagen Terminates All Motorsport Programmes; To Focus On Electric Mobility
 F1: George Russell Will Replace Lewis Hamilton For Team Mercedes At The Sakhir GP
 F1: George Russell Will Replace Lewis Hamilton For Team Mercedes At The Sakhir GP
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300, KLX 300SM Supermoto Unveiled For US
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300, KLX 300SM Supermoto Unveiled For US
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled
2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled
Nissan Magnite: All You Need To Know
Nissan Magnite: All You Need To Know
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Brembo Acquires Danish Brake Brand SBS Friction
Brembo Acquires Danish Brake Brand SBS Friction
Honda Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars
Honda Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars
IndianOil Launches India's First 100 Octane Petrol 'XP100' For Premium Vehicles
IndianOil Launches India's First 100 Octane Petrol 'XP100' For Premium Vehicles
F1: Mick Schumacher Confirmed To Drive For Haas In 2021
F1: Mick Schumacher Confirmed To Drive For Haas In 2021
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Porsche Appoints Manolito Vujicic As The New Head Of Its India Division
Porsche Appoints Manolito Vujicic As The New Head Of Its India Division
Hyundai Motor To Launch Dedicated EV Platform In Major Push Into Electric Cars
Hyundai Motor To Launch Dedicated EV Platform In Major Push Into Electric Cars
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 300

Sports, 26 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,827 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja H2R

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 75.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 2,49,958 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,133 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z250

Sports, 26 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z250
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,157 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja 650

Sports, 21 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.24 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,577 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja 400

Sports, 25 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,455 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja H2

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 34.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,15,383 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja 1000

Sports, 17 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 35,581 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,993 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z900

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z900
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,348 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Sports, 23.59 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 34,592 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Vulcan S

Cruiser, 23 Kmpl
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,093 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Versys X-300

Off Road, 22 Kmpl
Kawasaki Versys X-300
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,466 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 92,959 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z650

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z650
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.94 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,588 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KX 100

Off Road, 55 Kmpl
Kawasaki KX 100
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.88 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,086 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z1000

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z1000
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 49,794 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KX250F

Off Road, 25 Kmpl
Kawasaki KX250F
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.43 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 24,501 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z900RS

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z900RS
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 51,772 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Z1000R

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Z1000R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 53,091 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KLX 140G

Off Road, 0 Kmpl
Kawasaki KLX 140G
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,408 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 22.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 75,482 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 19.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 64,963 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Versys 1000

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,241 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki Versys 650

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Kawasaki Versys 650
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,391 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KLX 110

Off Road, 80 Kmpl
Kawasaki KLX 110
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,876 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KX 450

Off Road, 25 Kmpl
Kawasaki KX 450
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,688 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki W800 Street

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Kawasaki W800 Street
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,050 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kawasaki KLX 450R

Off Road, 23 Kmpl
Kawasaki KLX 450R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 27,997 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Ferrari GTC4Lusso T and Kawasaki Z900
18:02
Ferrari GTC4Lusso T and Kawasaki Z900
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 08-Jul-17 08:30 PM IST
Review of Bajaj Kawasaki Ninja
21:28
Review of Bajaj Kawasaki Ninja
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 08-Nov-09 09:00 PM IST
Brakes
Brakes
Chassis
Chassis
Clutch
Clutch
Engine
Engine
New Frame Lighter Handling Chassis
New Frame Lighter Handling Chassis
Steering
Steering
Chassis
Chassis
Engine
Engine
Engine
Engine
Ninja Black
Ninja Black
Ninja Green
Ninja Green
Ninja 100
Ninja 100
Versys X 300 Side Proifle
Versys X 300 Side Proifle
Versys X 300
Versys X 300
Kx 100 Side View
Kx 100 Side View
Kx 100 04
Kx 100 04
Kx 100 05
Kx 100 05
Design
Design
Piston
Piston
Stroke
Stroke
Kx 250
Kx 250
Kx 250 1
Kx 250 1
Kx 250 2
Kx 250 2
Egronomics
Egronomics
Engine
Engine
Slimmer Chassis
Slimmer Chassis
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities