2021 MG Hector Facelift Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch

The 2021 MG Hector facelift will get a new grille, new alloy wheels and new interior while mechanical options are expected to remain untouched.

The MG Hector facelift will come with a new grille and new alloy wheels expand View Photos
The MG Hector facelift will come with a new grille and new alloy wheels

Highlights

  • The 2021 MG Hector is expected to be launched in January 2021
  • The 2021 MG Hector gets the option of a dual-tone beige & black interior
  • The MG Hector Plus seven-seater is likely to arrive around the same time.

MG Motor India will be launching the updated version of the Hector SUV in the Indian market this month. Ahead of its launch, the Hector facelift has been spotted at a dealership in an undisguised avatar revealing key exterior and interior details. Last month, the facelifted model was also captured on camera while shooting for a television commercial. The 2021 MG Hector facelift will get a new grille, new alloy wheels and new interior while mechanical options are expected to remain untouched.

Also Read: Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed​

bi0vc7oo

The 2021 MG Hector facelift gets a new ZS EV inspired grille that comes with the chrome-stud pattern

Aesthetically, the Hector facelift will sport cosmetic updates on the outside, including ZS EV inspired grille with the chrome-stud pattern. It will also come with a set of new twin-5-spoke alloy wheels. We won't be seeing any changes at the profile, and the headlamps and bumper design will also remain unchanged. However, the rear section of the SUV will see minor updates. The red reflective stripe connecting two taillamps is swapped with a new black one insert. Apart from this, the remaining elements are expected to remain similar to the outgoing model.

6qsndnhg

2021 Hector facelift will come with an updated cabin, featuring new, beige and black dual-tone interior.

Newsbeep

The leaked images of the SUV also give us a clear glimpse of Hector's cabin. Unlike the current model, the facelifted Hector will get an all-new dual-tone beige and black interiors instead of an all-black colour scheme. Notably, the overall layout and design will remain unchanged. The SUV will continue to sport a massive 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the i-Smart connected car system. Additional safety features and other creature comforts on the SUV are expected to remain touched.

Also Read: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Spotted During TVC Shoot​

beuetc8o

The 2021 Hector will get the same petrol, petrol-hybrid, & diesel engines

Mechanically, the new MG Hector facelift will be powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol, a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid, and the fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The petrol and mild-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic (mild-hybrid only). On the other hand, the diesel version produces a maximum power of 168 bhp against a peak torque of 350 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

MG Hector

MG Hector

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 12.74 - 18.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
26,4429% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel , Hybrid
Automatic , Manual
14 - 17.4 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
