Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed

Morris Garages India is all set to launch the updated 2021 MG Hector in January 2021, and we have exclusive photos of the upcoming SUV's cabin and details about its new, key features. As seen in these images, the new 2021 Hector facelift will come with an updated cabin, featuring new, beige and black dual-tone interior. The existing single tone all-black interior will also continue to be on offer as an option. Additionally, MG Motor India will also offer new features like - a wireless phone charger, along with ventilated seats for both the driver and front passenger.

The MG Hector facelift now gets a wireless phone charger, along with USB charging ports

The basic layout of the cabin of the 2021 MG Hector facelift will, however, remain similar to the existing model. The SUV will continue to feature the 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the i-Smart connected car system, and pre-loaded apps like - TomTom IQ Maps, Gaana Premium, and AccuWeather app. Other creature comforts like the panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, faux leather upholstery will continue to be on offer, along with the 'Hello MG' voice command function offered with the i-Smart system. There is also a second USB port added to the passenger side of the centre console.

The 2021 MG Hector facelift will come with ventilated seats for the driver and the front passenger

As for the exterior, the new MG Hector facelift will come with a redesigned chrome-stud pattern grille, similar to the one seen on the company's all-electric ZS EV. The SUV also comes with a set of new twin-5-spoke alloy wheels. As for the rear section, the red reflective stripe that connected the two taillamps has been replaced by a new black one insert, however, the rest of the elements remain similar to the existing model. The rest of the SUV will remain largely similar to the pre-facelift model, featuring the same split headlamps, roof rails, and option dual-tone paint scheme.

Under the hood, the MG Hector facelift will continue to come with the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic for the petrol-only version. The diesel engine, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

