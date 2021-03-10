2021 SsangYong Rexton Unveiled

The new-generation SsangYong Rexton was unveiled globally in 2018 and now the Korean carmaker has announced its mid-life update. The 2021 SsangYong Rexton which is sold as the Mahindra Alturas G4 in India, will go on sale in the European market this year, albeit we don't have any clarity about it going on sale in our market, yet. The new facelift brings in some substantial updates in its looks along with some upgrades under the skin as well.

The 2021 SsangYong Rexton gets newly designed alloy wheels.

The most significant of all is the new radiator grille that has grown massively in size. Now that face may help it look distinctive in other markets, but in the Indian context, one may easily confuse it with the MG Gloster, boasting almost similar dimensions and a curved edge to its face. The grille is flanked by sleek LED headlights which again aren't too different from the Gloster, while the bumper has been tweaked as well and you get to see more lines and creases. The profile and rear remain identical to the outgoing model, save for the new dual-tone alloy wheels.

The rear end remains unchanged.

Under the hood, the SsangYong Rexton is powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine that is now tuned to belt out 196 bhp up from 176 bhp, and 325 Nm of peak torque up from 310 Nm. Then the Mercedes sourced automatic gearbox has now been replaced by a new eight-speed torque-converter unit automatic transmission sourced from Hyundai Transys.

The interior layout remains unchanged

It's the same unit that also does duty in some of the models from Genesis, Hyundai and Kia. The company claims that the new transmission improves the NVH levels and adds to the hushed cabin experience of the new Rexton.

It remains well-equipped inside the cabin.

Even the outgoing Rexton was well equipped with creature comforts and even the 2021 model continues to be so. The new SsangYong Rexton gets dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heated and power adjustable leather steering wheel, heated, and ventilated front seats and nine airbags among others. Some of the optional features also include LED fog lights, a larger infotainment screen, mood lighting, a 360-degree camera system and a 'smart' electronic tailgate.

