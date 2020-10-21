2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Goes On Sale In The UK

The 2021 Suzuki Swift facelift is powered by the new 1.2-litre Dualjet engine with 82 bhp and 107 Nm

Suzuki UK has introduced the 2021 Swift facelift in the market that comes with a host of upgrades including cosmetic tweaks, new safety features as well as a new engine. For the 2021 model year, the Suzuki Swift facelift gets a redesgined grille sporting a new mesh pattern and revised headlamps. The car also gets LEDs for the front and rear lights as standard across all variants. The big update though is the new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol motor under the bonnet. The Swift facelift made its global debut in Japan earlier this year and is now rolling out in different markets in a phased manner.

The 2021 Suzuki Swift facelift gets a revised grille and now comes with LED projector lights and LED taillights as standard

The new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine comes with redesigned dual-injection system, electronic variable valve timing, electric piston cooling jets, and a variable displacement oil pump, all of which work towards improving power delivery and efficiency from the motor. The power mill has also been updated with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system and a larger battery pack that helps boost energy recovery. The engine develops 82 bhp and 107 Nm of peak torque for the UK, and is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic. Suzuki Europe also offers the Swift with its AllGrip all-wheel drive system.

The new 1.2-litre Dualjet motor also comes with the 12-volt mild-hybrid system

Furthermore, the new Swift facelift comes with a host of features as standard right from the new entry-level SZ-L variant including air conditioning, 7.0-inch Smartlink touchscreen display with a reverse camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The model also comes with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, radar brake support with adaptive cruise control, rear privacy windows and 16-inch alloy wheels. The higher-spec SZ-T trim (similar to India's VXi) adds safety aids like the Lane Departure Warning and Weaving Alert, Dual Sensor Brake Support, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition and rear parking sensors. The UK-spec Suzuki Swift range starts from 14,749 Pounds (around ₹ 14 lakh).

The Swift facelift gets a new entry-level SZ-L variant that the company expects will be a brisk seller

The Suzuki Swift facelift will arrive in India as well and we can expect the model to reach our shores sometime in 2021. The current-generation version was introduced in the country in February 2018 at the Auto Expo and the update will arrive right in time for a midlife refresh. Expect to see cosmetic changes being carried over from the global model, while the Swift facelift will pack India-specific feature upgrades as well.

