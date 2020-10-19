Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants

Maruti Suzuki has sold over 23 lakh units of the Swift in the last 14 years and the carmaker is celebrating the milestone with the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited. The Swift Limited Edition is kitted up with exterior accessories that are finished in black adding to the sporty looks and bold appeal of the hatchback. The new styling package will cost ₹ 24,990 over the ex-showroom price of the car and is available across all variants of the car.

The styling package on the Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited is finished in black.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition gets accessories like the gloss back body kit, aerodynamic spoiler, body side moulding, door visor, all-black garnish on grille, taillights and fog lights among others. The updates are also seen on the inside of the car. It gets new black seat covers and black steering cover for the flat bottom steering wheel.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales- Maruti Suzuki India said, "Over the three generations Swift has evolved in features, looks and technology, often defining the changes in aspiration and preferences of Indian car customers. Today, we are happy to announce the launch of the bolder and sportier Swift Limited Edition to add a boost of excitement amidst such unprecedented times. For all Swift enthusiasts and fans this Limited Edition offers a new way to reflect their personality in a stylish, sporty and young way."

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited gets black seat and steering covers.

The styling package on the Swift has been launched ahead of the festive season and should help pushing the sales of the model. There has been no mechanical updates made to the car and the Swift continues to get the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder BS6 petrol engine that puts out 82 bhp at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4200 rpm. The engine is mated either to a five-speed manual transmission or five-speed AMT gearbox.

