Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000

Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To ₹ 11,000

Maruti Suzuki India said its scheme for government employees is valid for all of its passenger vehicles, including Alto, Celerio, Ciaz, S-Cross and the XL6.

Published:
Scheme for government employees is valid across all Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday announced special offers for government employees with benefits up to Rs 11,000 over and above the ongoing festival consumer offers across its models. The company is seeking to further boost demand with its offer after the recent leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher scheme announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki is offering special discounts for government employees with benefits up to Rs 11,000

"Employees and their spouses of public sector enterprises, central and state government departments including police and paramilitary personnel can avail these special offers on purchase of new vehicles from Maruti Suzuki. The discounts will vary from one model to another," the company said.

Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "The government has taken several bold steps to revive consumer spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our collaborative duty to support the economy and spread positive sentiments."

He further said, "With over 10 million government employees working under various central and state government departments, they are one the biggest segment of customers for Maruti Suzuki. Keeping this in mind, we have announced a special package for government employees, which will help them to drive home their favourite cars in addition to availing LTC encashment benefit."

The LTC cash voucher scheme will benefit nearly 45 lakh central government and defence employees.

The company said the recently announced LTC cash voucher scheme will benefit nearly 45 lakh central government and defence employees. Overall, it is expected to generate additional consumer demand of Rs 28,000 crore by March 31, 2021.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto Completes 20 Years In India

Maruti Suzuki India said its scheme for government employees is valid for all of its passenger vehicles, including Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, Wagon-R, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz and S-Cross which are sold from ARENA and NEXA chains.

