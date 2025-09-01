HomeNews & Reviews
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 6 Months Long Term Review: Pros, Cons & All In Between

After spending 6 months with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire as a daily driver, we finally get why it's one of the best-selling cars in India.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 1, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Our long-term Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the ZXI+ petrol manual
  • The Dzire has come a long way in terms of looks and features
  • The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is affordable, easy to maintain and frugal to live with

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire was part of the car and bike garage for the last six months. During this period, I used the subcompact sedan, not just as my daily driver, but also for intercity road-trips, and as a support vehicle for our video shoots. Now, the car has gone back home to Maruti Suzuki India, and it’s time to talk about my experience with the Dzire – the good, the bad, and everything in between. 

 

 

Looks & Practicality

 

Compared to the first-generation model, visually, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has come a long way. It no longer looks like a Swift with a boot but rather a well-proportioned car, almost a three-box design. The styling has been elevated with elements like all-LED lighting - headlamps, DRLs, and taillamps – along with sporty dual-tone alloy wheels. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Achieves 80% Battery Localisation For Grand Vitara Hybrid

 

Maruti Suzuki Dezire Web 1

 

While its sub-4-metre design makes it easy to manoeuvre through traffic and the small lanes of the urban jungle, the car is capable enough to handle long highway runs too. I have taken this car from Mumbai to Goa and back, but more on that later.

 

Comfort & Quality

Maruti Suzuki Dezire Web 20

 

Like the Exterior, the cabin too has evolved over the years, and right now, it’s the best-looking version of the car. The dashboard layout is sleek and uses multiple texture panels, and features like a big 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and flat-bottom steering give it a modern appeal. So yes, in terms of looks and features, the Dzire is quite impressive.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition: The Timeless Allure of Black

 

Maruti Suzuki Dezire Web 18

 

However, what it lacks, though, is a sense of premiumness. While the different designs and textures do look nice, the quality of the materials used is not the best. Be it the hard plastic panels or the flimsy faux wood inlays, they all feel a bit subpar. I also have an issue with the seats. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Dezire Web 3

Even in the top-spec model, you get beige fabric seat covers that stain easily. While the seats do offer good support, cushioning could have been better. They are a bit on the thinner side, and while it’s good enough for everyday commute and short drives, long drives will be a challenge. My advice would be to get a nice quality aftermarket seat cover with some padding. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Production Commences

 

Maruti Suzuki Dezire Web 12

The ergonomics, too, is something that doesn’t work for me, at least. There is no central armrest, so on long drives, it will add fatigue. Also, for my size and stature, finding the ideal seating position is a bit difficult. For reference, I am 5.9 feet tall, and a bit on the heavier side. Having said that, it’s a spacious car, and the pluses over here outweigh the negatives; so, no wonder the Dzire is a popular choice among family car buyers. 

 

Features & Tech

 

Maruti Suzuki Dezire Web 21

 

With the latest generation of the subcompact sedan, you get a lot of features that were never offered with the previous Dzires. These include a big 9-inch touchscreen HD display that is loaded with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the connection is also quite seamless. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Dezire Web 13

You also get a wireless phone charger and an electric single-pane sunroof. However, you also get 360-degree view cameras, which is certainly a significant addition. These are features that elevate the Dzire’s feel and make it a nice car to have. 

 

Safety Features

Maruti Suzuki Dezire Web 2

 

The Dzire has managed to put the stereotype to rest that Maruti cars are not safe because they get low safety ratings. The car has been awarded a 5-star rating from both the Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. Every trim gets six airbags, ESC, seatbelt pretensioners, and ISOFIX mounts. So yes, if safety rating is important to you, the Dzire’s safety package brings real peace of mind.

 

Performance & Driving Experience

Maruti Suzuki Dezire Web 22

 

Now, there are a lot of things to like about the Dzire, but the new engine is not one among them for me. With the fourth-gen Dzire, what you get is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, which produces almost identical output as before - 80 bhp/112 Nm – however, it lacks the punch of the four-cylinder motor it replaces. It’s not as refined and peppy as before, while the motor feels adequate in the Swift; in the Dzire, which is bigger, the motor feels sluggish and underpowered. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Dezire Web 5

 

But what I like about the car is its on-road mannerisms. The ride is soft and supple, maybe a bit too much, but overall, quite comfortable. And while the steering is a bit too light for my liking, the car is nimble and offers good handling. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Dezire Web 8

 

Now, you can get this car both with a 5-speed manual or an automated manual transmission (AMT). I prefer the control that the manual version offers, which slightly makes up for the engine tardiness. But if you want a hassle-free drive, then the AMT options, although sluggish, will be a decent enough choice. 

 

Fuel Efficiency

Maruti Suzuki Dezire Web 9

But the big plus with the Dzire is its fuel efficiency. Now Maruti Suzuki claims that you can get anywhere around 25 kmpl for the car, irrespective of what you choose – manual (24.79 kmpl) or AMT (25.71 kmpl). These are ARAI figures, but I had to put this claim to the test. So apart from using the car as my daily driver, I also took the car from Mumbai to Goa, and back. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Dezire Web 15

In the city, the car gave me an average efficiency between 16 and 18 kmpl, while on the highway, it was around 20 kmpl. So, realistically, the Dzire will be easy to live with, and if that is not enough, you can choose the CNG option that is claimed to offer 33.73 km/kg.

 

Price & Variants

 

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is offered in four key variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+, and depending on the trim, transmission and fuel option, you have 9 different options to choose from, including a factory-fitted CNG option.  

VariantPrice (Ex-Showroom)
Dzire Lxi ₹6.84 Lakh
Dzire Vxi ₹7.84 Lakh
Dzire Vxi AGS ₹8.34 Lakh
Dzire Vxi CNG ₹8.79 Lakh
Dzire Zxi ₹8.94 Lakh
Dzire Zxi AGS ₹9.44 Lakh
Dzire Zxi+ ₹9.69 Lakh
Dzire Zxi CNG ₹9.89 Lakh
Dzire Zxi+ AGS ₹10.19 Lakh

 

Verdict

 

Maruti Suzuki Dezire Web 16

 

The Dzire is not about thrills, it’s about reliability, frugality and ease of use - a practical car through and through and through. Plus, the new features and tech on offer are certainly enough to attract the modern-day car buyer. But there are some drawbacks here that we cannot ignore, plus the fact that even this fourth-gen Dzire is now available in the taxi segment will deter some car buyers.

 

However, despite the flaws, what I really appreciate is that Maruti has elevated the Dzire, and the fact that efficiency is still one of its big USPs is bound to attract car buyers. Overall, it’s a good pick for the first-time car buyer or budget-conscious families.

 

Photos: Vaibhav Dhanawade

# Maruti Suzuki Dzire# Maruti Suzuki Dzire Long-Term Review# Dzire Long-Term Review# Maruti Suzuki India# Dzire Sedan# New Maruti Dzire Features# New Dzire Features# Family# Cars# Car Reviews# Advisory
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

