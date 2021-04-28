2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Introduced In Japan

Yamaha has unveiled the latest 2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec, offered on only one trim level, and to be sold in the Japanese market. The Yamaha Bolt per se is not an all-new name, and the first Bolt was introduced in 2013 as a 2014 model, primarily for the US market. And even in 2013, it had the R-Spec variant, with reservoir shocks. The new 2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec comes only with alloy wheels, with a premium brushed metallic finish on the 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel combination.

941 cc v-twin makes 54 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm.

The Bolt R-Spec is powered by an air-cooled 941 cc v-twin capable of delivering 54 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. Transmission is through a five-speed gearbox and a belt final drive. The R-Spec also gets twin reservoir shocks, tubeless tyres, 41 mm telescopic front forks and a dual cradle frame. Kerb weight is on the higher side, at 252 kg, and stopping power is provided by front and rear 282 mm petal disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

As mentioned earlier, the new Yamaha Bolt R-Spec will not be shipped overseas, and will only be offered on sale in Japan. The bike is available in two colour options, either in Black or a nice-looking Grayish Blue Metallic. Right now, it's priced at 10,45,000 Japanese Yen (just over ₹ 7 lakh under current exchange rates), but it's unlikely to be ever introduced in India. The original Yamaha Bolt was offered on sale, both in the US, as well as in Europe.

