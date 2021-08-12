2022 Audi Q5 e-tron Electric SUV Images Leaked Ahead Of Debut

Audi AG unveiled the Audi Concept Shanghai earlier this year at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show, and we now have a rather detailed look at the production version of the upcoming vehicle. This will be the Audi Q5 e-tron that will make its global debut in China, and images of the upcoming electric offering have been leaked online courtesy of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website. Turns out uploading images to the site are a part of the homologation process for all new cars sold in the country.

Also Read: Audi Reveals Skysphere Concept

The 2022 Audi Q5 e-tron will be offered with a number of grille, lights, paint and wheel options in China

The upcoming Audi Q5 e-tron has little to share with its petrol-powered namesake. Instead, it's more of a cousin to the Volkswagen ID.6. The leaked data reveals the model measures 4876 mm in length, while the wheelbase stands at 2965 mm. The width measures 1860 mm, while the height stands at 1675 mm. Visually, the Audi Q5 e-tron looks very much a part of the e-tron family, albeit in a more practical package. The leaked images also reveal a number of alloy wheels designs and paint options including a bright orange colour scheme. The model also retains a fair bit from the concept versions with the proportions, grille and headlamp design nearly identical. The electric SUV will also get different lighting options, depending on the variant.

Also Read: Audi Prepares For The 2022 Dakar Rally By Testing The RS Q e-tron

The Audi Q5 e-tron for China is based on the MEB platform and is identical to the VW ID.6 in terms of proportions

The leaked specifications reveal three variants on the Audi Q5 e-tron - 35, 40 and 50 Quattro. These will be the single and dual-motor iterations, identical to the ID.6, with the model underpinned by the VW Group's MEB platform. On the 35 e-tron the electric motor will produce about 181 bhp with power going only to the rear wheels. The Q5 40 e-tron will get the more powerful 201 bhp single electric motor. Meanwhile, the top-spec Q5 50 e-tron will get dual motors producing 302 bhp and sending power to all four wheels. It will also be capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. The MIIT website also reveals the weight on the Quattro variant that tips the scales at 2,410 kg.

Also Read: First Batch Of Audi e-tron Electric SUV Range Nearly Sold Out: Balbir Singh Dhillon

The Audi Concept Shanghai was showcased at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show earlier this year

The Audi Q5 e-tron is likely to make its global debut in the production guise in a few weeks from now. Audi's best bet would be the Chengdu Motor Show that will begin on August 27, 2021. The Q5 e-tron though just might be a China-only model built in collaboration with the brand's local partner SAIC. Meanwhile, the German auto giant is also working on the Q6 e-tron SUV that will share its underpinnings with the Porsche Macan and is likely to arrive sometime next year.

Spy Images Source: MIIT