  • Home
  • News
  • Audi-FAW Electric Vehicle Venture In China Delayed

Audi-FAW Electric Vehicle Venture In China Delayed

Audi signed a memorandum of understanding with China's state-owned FAW Group in October 2020 to jointly produce premium electric vehicles (EVs) in China.
authorBy Carandbike Team
31-Mar-22 12:00 AM IST
Audi-FAW Electric Vehicle Venture In China Delayed banner

Volkswagen's premium automaker Audi's joint venture to build electric vehicles in China with state-owned FAW Group is behind schedule due to a delay in approval by the relevant authorities, Audi said on Monday.

Building work would be initiated as soon as possible, the spokesperson added, without giving a start date for either the construction of the plant or the production of cars.

German auto publication Automobilwoche first reported on Monday that the licence for Audi and FAW to begin building the plant, which was due to start producing cars from 2024, is expected to arrive in December after intervention from Germany's economic ministry.

hugamn18

FAW owns 40% of the joint venture, while Volkswagen and Audi own 60%.

The German economic ministry was not immediately available to comment.

Audi signed a memorandum of understanding with China's state-owned FAW Group in October 2020 to jointly produce premium electric vehicles (EVs) in China, the world's largest car market.

The German carmaker has a longstanding partnership with FAW to make combustion engine cars in the northeastern city of Changchun and the southern city of Foshan.

FAW owns 40% of the joint venture, while Volkswagen and Audi own 60%.

Audi also plans to make vehicles with Shanghai-based automaker SAIC Motor, with a goal for electrified vehicles to account for a third of Chinese sales by 2025.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Audi Announces Activesphere Concept EV; Set To Debut In 2023
Audi Announces Activesphere Concept EV; Set To Debut In 2023
1 month ago
2022 Audi Q3 Bookings Open; Variants & Features Announced
2022 Audi Q3 Bookings Open; Variants & Features Announced
2 months ago
Audi CEO Tells Wirtschaftswoche To Launch Electric Vehicles Only From 2026
Audi CEO Tells Wirtschaftswoche To Launch Electric Vehicles Only From 2026
3 months ago
Audi Adds Apple Music As Default Streaming App On Many Models
Audi Adds Apple Music As Default Streaming App On Many Models
5 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Audi Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?