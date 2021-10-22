2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift's Design Revealed In New Sketches

Hyundai never fails to impress us with the design of its upcoming models and the new sketches of the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift too have left us amazed. Quite apparently, the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will take design inspirations form bigger models in the Korean carmaker's range, in-turn adorning the new design language we saw on the new-generation Hyundai Tucson and Santa Cruz SUVs sold in global markets. That said, the design updates are mostly centred around its face while the profile and rear end look pretty much the same.

The profile and rear of the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift look pretty much the same.

The new Creta will continue with the split headlight setup but will feature a more rectangular and sharper looking clusters. Then, the grille will be replaced by the new 'parametric grille' which we recently saw on the new-gen Hyundai Tucson and in the sketches, it builds up on the angular looks of the Creta, blending quite seamlessly with the front bumper. The grille is also flanked by the new mirror like daytime running lights (DRLs) which look at one with the grille, being nicely integrated.

On the inside it gets the same design what we have seen on the current Creta, save for the touchscreen unit which is vertically stacked.

Now the sketches of the cabin reveal the same design what we have seen on the current Creta, save for the touchscreen unit which is vertically stacked. Even mechanically, we don't expect to see any major changes. So expect to see the same engine options, including the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol motor, a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol mill and finally the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder oil burner. Moreover, the Hyundai Creta facelift is also expected to get few advance driver assistance system (ADAS) features like blind-spot monitoring, and cross traffic alert among others. The company hasn't given any final word on its India launch but we expect it to arrive at our shores by the end of 2022.