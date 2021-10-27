2022 Land Rover Range Rover Makes Global Debut

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover has made its global debut entering its fifth generation. The all-new offering sports an evolutionary design language with smoother lines and a minimalist approach while packing the latest technologies and hardware. The new Range Rover is based on the automaker's MLA-Flex platform and will be offered in both standard and long-wheelbase versions. For the first time, the automaker is offering the option of a seven-seater too, thanks to a 200 mm longer wheelbase.

Also Read: 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Teased Ahead Of Debut

The new-generation Range Rover gets flatter surfaces with fewer lines that help achieve a drag coefficient of just 0.30 cd

The new-generation Range Rover looks familiar and the distinct silhouette is instantly recognisable. It looks more polished with the new grille and headlamp offering a seamless integration, while the flat surfaces make for an impressive drag coefficient of just 0.30 cd. The model rides on 23-inch alloy wheels, while the short overhangs ensure keeping the massive proportions in check. The rear sports blacked-out taillights connected by the black bar on the tailgate that integrates the turn indicators.

The cabin gets dual 13.1-inch screens for the console and infotainment system. The cabin uses luxurious yet sustainable materials says, Land Rover

Inside, the model gets a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster, while the centre console features a large 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with haptic feedback. It's a clutter-free layout and looks very familiar in terms of design. At the back, passengers get 11.4-inch entertainment displays that are mounted to the front seatbacks. With the Executive Class Rear Seats, there's an 8.0-inch touchscreen in the centre armrest.

The new-generation Range Rover gets the options of a seven-seater layout for the first time

The new-generation Range Rover also gets a 1600-watt, 35-speaker Meridian Signature Sound System while the Autobiography trim will come with the world-first active noise-cancelling speakers embedded in the headrest that help make the cabin quieter. The new Range Rover will also use more sustainable luxury materials in the cabin.

The new Range Rover gets an All-Wheel Steering that electrically move the rear wheels up to 7.3 degrees to reduce the turning radius to less than 11 metres

The Range Rover rides on an adaptive air suspension with a new five-link rear axle that uses the navigation system to adjust the system depending on the road ahead. The unit also operates the adaptive cruise control and steering assist to further smoothen out the ride quality. The model also gets electronically controlled active anti-roll bars which have a faster reaction time now and can apply 1400 Nn of torque against the body.

The fifth-generation Range Rover also comes with all-wheel steering that can electrically move the rear wheels up to 7.3 degrees. This helps improve manoeuvrability, especially in tight spaces and reduces the turning radius to less than 11 metres. The new Range Rover also gets a 360-degree camera with Nightshift mode and an app-based parking feature that allows you to step out of the vehicle and park the same using the mobile app.

The new chassis is 50% stiffer, which makes for 25% lesser vibrations than before

Land Rover has also added the 2022 Range Rover with an updated Terrain Response 2 system, while the water wading capacity now stands at 900 mm and comes with sonar technology that will tell you if the wading depth increases. The new chassis is also 50 per cent stiffer than the previous iteration, which also makes for 25 per cent lesser vibrations than before.

With respect to engines, the 2022 Range Rover will come with two plug-in hybrid engines, along with three petrol and three diesel options. A fully electric Range Rover is also set to arrive in 2024. The new 3.0-litre six-cylinder plug-in hybrid is paired with a 38.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The P510e can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.3 seconds, while Land Rover says that the model can run on solely electric power for 100 km. The real-world range is around 80 km. All models also come with all-wheel drive and active-locking rear differential as standard.

The split tailgate continues to remain a functional element on the new Range Rover and also incorporates a backrest

The new-generation Range Rover arrives in the SE, HSE, Autobiography, and the new SV trims. The latter also brings a more regal look to the SUV by using special materials for the exterior decor. Land Rover says the model has been tested for over one million km in the real world, with over seven million man-hours gone into developing the model over a period of five years.

The new-generation Range Rover will make its way to India as early as next year. It will be interesting to see if Land Rover brings the new plug-in hybrid version from the standard or if the model rolls out at a later stage.