2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift Teased; India Launch Soon

Toyota India will be expanding its product portfolio by launching a handful of products in the Indian car market this year. We already know that the Japanese carmaker will add the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz-based Belta sedan and Hilux pickup truck to its lineup very soon. And, the Toyota Yaris hatchback is also likely to be on the cards. In fact, the updated Camry hybrid will also be a part of it. The company has dropped the first teaser video of the sedan on its social media platform, giving us the first glimpse of the soon-to-be-launched Toyota Camry hybrid.

It's #awesome when comfort takes the center stage, sharing the spotlight with performance. The pinnacle of power and luxury await. Stay tuned.

#ToyotaIndia #reveal #coming soon pic.twitter.com/IV8a1lfzoN — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) January 7, 2022

Unveiled in November 2020, the updated model is expected to hit the Indian shores soon. Visually, the sedan sports minor cosmetic tweaks along with updated safety technology and new features. The sedan sports a wide V-shaped grille with black elements, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a revised front bumper, 18-inch alloy wheels, circular fog lamps, LED taillights and more.

The Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift gets a new free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The facelifted Toyota Camry facelift could see minor revisions on the inside. The sedan is likely to get a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The dashboard will also get a signature Y-shaped design with horizontal air-con vents, larger cup holders on the centre console, a central armrest, and more.

Under the bonnet, the new Toyota Camry hybrid facelift is likely to be powered by the same 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor. The engine comes paired with a self-charging hybrid electric drivetrain that makes a combined output of 215 bhp. The hybrid powertrain is mated to a 6-step CVT transmission.