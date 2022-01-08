  • Home
  • News
  • 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift Teased; India Launch Soon

2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift Teased; India Launch Soon

Toyota India has dropped the first teaser video of the Camry hybrid sedan on its social media platform, which is expected to be launched in India soon.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
08-Jan-22 12:54 PM IST
2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift Teased; India Launch Soon banner
Highlights
  • Toyota has teased the updated Camry hybrid on its social media platform
  • The 2022 Toyota Camry hybrid is expected to go on sale in India soon
  • It is likely to be powered by the same 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor

Toyota India will be expanding its product portfolio by launching a handful of products in the Indian car market this year. We already know that the Japanese carmaker will add the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz-based Belta sedan and Hilux pickup truck to its lineup very soon. And, the Toyota Yaris hatchback is also likely to be on the cards. In fact, the updated Camry hybrid will also be a part of it. The company has dropped the first teaser video of the sedan on its social media platform, giving us the first glimpse of the soon-to-be-launched Toyota Camry hybrid.

Unveiled in November 2020, the updated model is expected to hit the Indian shores soon. Visually, the sedan sports minor cosmetic tweaks along with updated safety technology and new features. The sedan sports a wide V-shaped grille with black elements, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a revised front bumper, 18-inch alloy wheels, circular fog lamps, LED taillights and more.

diotffa4

The Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift gets a new free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The facelifted Toyota Camry facelift could see minor revisions on the inside. The sedan is likely to get a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The dashboard will also get a signature Y-shaped design with horizontal air-con vents, larger cup holders on the centre console, a central armrest, and more.

Under the bonnet, the new Toyota Camry hybrid facelift is likely to be powered by the same 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor. The engine comes paired with a self-charging hybrid electric drivetrain that makes a combined output of 215 bhp. The hybrid powertrain is mated to a 6-step CVT transmission.
Related Articles
New Toyota Corolla Altis Flex Fuel Showcased In India; Gets Strong Hybrid Tech
New Toyota Corolla Altis Flex Fuel Showcased In India; Gets Strong Hybrid Tech
2 days ago
Toyota India Hikes Prices On Innova Crysta, Fortuner & Other Models By Up To Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Toyota India Hikes Prices On Innova Crysta, Fortuner & Other Models By Up To Rs. 1.85 Lakh
9 days ago
Toyota Permanently Ceases Manufacturing In Russia
Toyota Permanently Ceases Manufacturing In Russia
19 days ago
Auto Sales August 2022: Toyota India Sales Grow 17%; Reports Wholesales of 14,959 Units
Auto Sales August 2022: Toyota India Sales Grow 17%; Reports Wholesales of 14,959 Units
1 month ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Toyota Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider converting your car into an EV?