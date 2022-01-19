2022 Toyota Hilux India Launch: Price Expectation

Toyota Kirloskar Motors is all set to launch the Hilux pick-up SUV in India on January 20, 2021. The Hilux is based on the same platform as the Toyota Fortuner and is expected to come with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine, offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 options. While globally the Hilux has a strong presence, it's officially coming to India for the first time and will take on rivals like the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Now, the pick-up segment is still at its nascent stage in India, so it becomes crucial that Toyota prices the new Hilux attractively if it wants to tap into this market.

Also Read: Toyota Hilux Pick-Up Makes India Debut; Launch In March 2022

The Toyota Hilux will be produced in India, at the company's Bidadi plant in Karnataka

Also Read: Toyota Hilux India Launch Details Revealed

Right now, the Toyota Fortuner is priced between Rs. 31.39 lakh and Rs. 43.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Hilux will be positioned below the Fortuner. While ideally, prices for the Hilux should start around Rs. 24 lakh, going up to Rs. 28 lakh, however, seeing Toyota's pricing strategy in the past, we expect the Hilux to be launched at a starting price of Rs. 28 lakh, going up to Rs. 32 lakh (all ex-showroom, India). The Toyota Hilux will be produced in India, at the company's Bidadi plant in Karnataka.

Also Read: 2022 Toyota Hilux Pick-Up India Launch Live Updates

Also Read: Toyota Hilux Teased Ahead Of India Launch

The Toyota Hilux will be launched in India in March 2022

Also Read: Toyota Hilux Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch

We have already seen the Hilux in multiple spy photos, so we know what the pick-up will look like. It will come as a double-cab variant featuring a large hexagonal grille, sweptback LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a new bumper, 18-inch alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, side-step, body cladding, and LED taillight. On the inside, the Hilux will sport an all-black cabin with features such as leather upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats, cruise control, eight-way electrically adjustable front seats, connected car tech, and more.