2022 Volkswagen Taos SUV Unveiled

The Volkswagen will produce the new VW Taos at its Puebla factory, in Mexico

Volkswagen has officially unveiled its all-new compact SUV - Taos, and it has been specifically developed, for the US market. Expected to go on sale in the second half next year, the 2022 Volkswagen Taos looks bold and futuristic, employing the company latest design language. The SUV will be offered in three variants - S, SE, and SEL, and Volkswagen will produce the new VW Taos at its Puebla factory, in Mexico. Currently, the compact SUV segment in the United States commands 24 per cent of the total vehicle market share.

The Volkswagen Taos gets a bold front end with a sculpted hood and LED headlights with the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS)

Visually, the Volkswagen Taos comes with a bold front end with a sculpted hood and LED light signature. Also, the top-end trims will feature LED headlights with the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), and an illuminated light line stretching outward from the logo, similar to the ID.4 electric SUV. The profile of the SUV comes with a strong character line along with squared-off wheel arches. The new VW Taos will be offered in eight colours, and four alloy wheels designs - 17-inch Aluminium-alloy wheels, two 18-inch wheels (machined or black finish) and 19-inch wheels available-and a panoramic sunroof is optional.

The new VW Taos will be offered in eight colours, and four alloy wheels designs, ranging from 17- to 18-inch options

Inside, the Volkswagen Taos features a large 8-inch touchscreen with voice control, along with a digital instrument cluster. The SUV gets two-tone upholstery, in cloth or faux leather, depending on the variant you choose. Standard comfort and convenience features include automatic headlights and push-button start, keyless entry, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, a heated leatherette steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated side mirrors and heated washer nozzles.

The Volkswagen Taos gets nice fit and finish with an 8-inch infotainment system and the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit instrument cluster

The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit instrument cluster comes standard, along with Volkswagen Car-Net with in-car WiFi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. Also, the SUV gets wireless charging and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices, SiriusXM satellite radio (three-month trial), and available navigation. Top trims add 10-colour ambient lighting and a premium BeatsAudio sound system with 8 speakers.

The Volkswagen Taos is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that currently powers the Jetta sedan, and it tuned to make 158 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission in the front-wheel-drive model, while models with 4Motion all-wheel drive get a seven-speed DSG unit. The SUV also gets the IQ.DRIVE suite of driver assistance technology, featuring Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Braking (Front Assist), Active Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), Adaptive Cruise Control with a Stop and Go feature, Travel Assist and Emergency Assist. High Beam Control (Light Assist), the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), and Park Distance Control are also available.

