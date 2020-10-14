New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2022 Volkswagen Taos SUV Unveiled

The new Volkswagen Taos has been specifically developed for the US market and it will produce the new VW Taos at its Puebla factory, in Mexico. The SUV is expected go on sale in the US in the second half next year.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Volkswagen will produce the new VW Taos at its Puebla factory, in Mexico expand View Photos
The Volkswagen will produce the new VW Taos at its Puebla factory, in Mexico

Highlights

  • The Volkswagen Taos is the company's latest compact SUV
  • The new VW Taos has been specifically developed for the US market
  • The VW Taos is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine

Volkswagen has officially unveiled its all-new compact SUV - Taos, and it has been specifically developed, for the US market. Expected to go on sale in the second half next year, the 2022 Volkswagen Taos looks bold and futuristic, employing the company latest design language. The SUV will be offered in three variants - S, SE, and SEL, and Volkswagen will produce the new VW Taos at its Puebla factory, in Mexico. Currently, the compact SUV segment in the United States commands 24 per cent of the total vehicle market share.

7u57v6qc

The Volkswagen Taos gets a bold front end with a sculpted hood and LED headlights with the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS)

Visually, the Volkswagen Taos comes with a bold front end with a sculpted hood and LED light signature. Also, the top-end trims will feature LED headlights with the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), and an illuminated light line stretching outward from the logo, similar to the ID.4 electric SUV. The profile of the SUV comes with a strong character line along with squared-off wheel arches. The new VW Taos will be offered in eight colours, and four alloy wheels designs - 17-inch Aluminium-alloy wheels, two 18-inch wheels (machined or black finish) and 19-inch wheels available-and a panoramic sunroof is optional.

Also Read: Volkswagen Teams Up With NIFT For The New Dress Code Of Its Sales And Service Teams

h26uqrbo

The new VW Taos will be offered in eight colours, and four alloy wheels designs, ranging from 17- to 18-inch options

Inside, the Volkswagen Taos features a large 8-inch touchscreen with voice control, along with a digital instrument cluster. The SUV gets two-tone upholstery, in cloth or faux leather, depending on the variant you choose. Standard comfort and convenience features include automatic headlights and push-button start, keyless entry, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, a heated leatherette steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated side mirrors and heated washer nozzles.

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.4 EV Likely To Come To India

nmmt2dv8

The Volkswagen Taos gets nice fit and finish with an 8-inch infotainment system and the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit instrument cluster

The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit instrument cluster comes standard, along with Volkswagen Car-Net with in-car WiFi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. Also, the SUV gets wireless charging and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices, SiriusXM satellite radio (three-month trial), and available navigation. Top trims add 10-colour ambient lighting and a premium BeatsAudio sound system with 8 speakers.

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.4 Electric SUV Unveiled

0 Comments

The Volkswagen Taos is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that currently powers the Jetta sedan, and it tuned to make 158 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission in the front-wheel-drive model, while models with 4Motion all-wheel drive get a seven-speed DSG unit. The SUV also gets the IQ.DRIVE suite of driver assistance technology, featuring Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Braking (Front Assist), Active Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), Adaptive Cruise Control with a Stop and Go feature, Travel Assist and Emergency Assist. High Beam Control (Light Assist), the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), and Park Distance Control are also available.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
Tesla Full Self Driving Beta Version Coming Next Week 
Tesla Full Self Driving Beta Version Coming Next Week 
MV Agusta Joins Hands With Hertz To Offer Motorcycles On Rent
MV Agusta Joins Hands With Hertz To Offer Motorcycles On Rent
2022 Volkswagen Taos SUV Unveiled
2022 Volkswagen Taos SUV Unveiled
Kia Motors India Has Transported 5,000 Cars Using Indian Railways So Far
Kia Motors India Has Transported 5,000 Cars Using Indian Railways So Far
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
2020 Isuzu D-Max, D-Max S-Cab Pick-Up Trucks Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7.84 Lakh
2020 Isuzu D-Max, D-Max S-Cab Pick-Up Trucks Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7.84 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman
Honda To Introduce New 110 cc Motorcycle In India
Honda To Introduce New 110 cc Motorcycle In India
Volkswagen Teams Up With NIFT For The New Dress Code Of Its Sales And Service Teams
Volkswagen Teams Up With NIFT For The New Dress Code Of Its Sales And Service Teams
2020 Toyota Hilux/Fortuner Facelift Score Five-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test
2020 Toyota Hilux/Fortuner Facelift Score Five-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close

Volkswagen Polo

Hatchback, 17.75 - 18.24 Kmpl
Volkswagen Polo
Price Starts
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,299 9% / 5 yrs

Volkswagen T-Roc

SUV, 16 Kmpl
Volkswagen T-Roc
Price Starts
₹ 19.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 41,496 9% / 5 yrs

Volkswagen Vento

Sedan, 16.09 - 18.19 Kmpl
Volkswagen Vento
Price Starts
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 18,610 9% / 5 yrs

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

SUV, 11 Kmpl
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Price Starts
₹ 33.12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 68,752 9% / 5 yrs
Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
05:48
Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Sep-20 02:00 PM IST
2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Review
07:38
2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Jul-20 04:47 PM IST
Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Edition, Hero Destini Price Hike, Bajaj Auto Opens Showrooms
03:07
Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Edition, Hero Destini Price Hike, Bajaj Auto Opens Showrooms
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-May-20 06:26 PM IST
Launch And Prices: Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV
03:26
Launch And Prices: Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV
  • News
  • 31-Mar-20 07:35 PM IST
Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Launch And Price
08:53
Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Launch And Price
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Mar-20 09:56 AM IST
Volkswagen T-Roc Launch, Renault Duster BS6, Honda CBR250R
03:41
Volkswagen T-Roc Launch, Renault Duster BS6, Honda CBR250R
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Mar-20 11:00 PM IST
Exclusive Review: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace- How Spacious Is It?
10:09
Exclusive Review: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace- How Spacious Is It?
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Mar-20 07:23 PM IST
Volkswagen Pavilion At 2020 Auto Expo
03:38
Volkswagen Pavilion At 2020 Auto Expo
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Feb-20 08:00 AM IST
Sponsored: A Closer Look At Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
02:55
Sponsored: A Closer Look At Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Feb-20 11:41 AM IST
Sponsored: We Tell You What The Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Is All About
01:52
Sponsored: We Tell You What The Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Is All About
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Feb-20 04:30 PM IST
Polo Gt Headlight
Polo Gt Headlight
Polo Gt Alloywheel
Polo Gt Alloywheel
Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
Volkswagen Polo Alloy
Volkswagen Polo Alloy
Volkswagen Polo Grill
Volkswagen Polo Grill
Volkswagen Polo Headlight
Volkswagen Polo Headlight
Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
Vw Polo Gti Side
Vw Polo Gti Side
Vw Polo Gti Rear
Vw Polo Gti Rear
Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
Volkswagen T Roc Look
Volkswagen T Roc Look
Volkswagen Vento Indicator
Volkswagen Vento Indicator
Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
Volkswagen Vento Grill
Volkswagen Vento Grill
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
Jetta Front 3 4th View
Jetta Front 3 4th View
Jetta Grille
Jetta Grille
Jetta Headlight
Jetta Headlight
Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
Volkswagen Beetle Front View
Volkswagen Beetle Front View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
Passat Side Profile View
Passat Side Profile View
Passat Front Grille View
Passat Front Grille View
Passat Rear Side View
Passat Rear Side View
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities