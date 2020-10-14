New Cars and Bikes in India
Volkswagen Teams Up With NIFT For The New Dress Code Of Its Sales And Service Teams

In collaboration with NIFT, Volkswagen has launched the 'Dress up VW challenge' to design new uniforms for its sales and service team across India. Only the students from the 2020 Fashion Design Batch of NIFT were eligible to participate in the competition.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
The Dress Up VW Challenge saw up to 45 registrations, out of which the 6 finalists have been selected

Highlights

  • Volkswagen has launched a 'Dress up VW challenge' with NIFT
  • They will design new uniforms for VW's sales & service team across India
  • The winner will be awarded prize money of Rs. 50,000

Volkswagen India has announced a collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to design new uniforms for its sales and service team across India. To that effect, the company launched a competition called, 'Dress up VW challenge' which will allow the young fashion designers, at NIFT, to showcase their creative concepts, and design thinking in recreating "a more modern and authentic corporate dress code" for the brand's sales and service team. Volkswagen says that competition will focus on designing a dress code that will have a strong connect with the customers and portray its sales and service teams are the primary point of contact at any Volkswagen network.

vuc03818

With the Dress up VW challenge, Volkswagen is offering the young designers as NIFT a chance to create the new dress code for its sales and service team across India

Only the students from the 2020 Fashion Design Batch of NIFT (across the country) were eligible to participate in the competition, and they had to submit attire design for four categories, both male and female (Hostess, Sales Consultant/ Service Advisors, Sales/Service Manager and Specialist). The company says that the design criteria was that it had to resonate with Volkswagen's brand values along with it being suitable for professional settings, visually appealing, comfortable and convenient for employees to wear and carry.

tp0qn8ag

The Dress Up VW Challenge saw up to 45 registrations from NIFTs across India, and the entries were submitted in the form of hand-illustrated designs or digital copies of design basis of which 10 entries were shortlisted. A 7-member jury announced the top-6 finalists - Ankita Pattanath, NIFT Shillong; Bhavika Singla, NIFT Mumbai; Pratyush Panda, NIFT Gandhinagar; Priya, NIFT Patna; Shivani Priya, NIFT Mumbai; and Shiwani Priya, NIFT New Delhi - who have been chosen to create and present prototypes of their design.

6gu8h4ao

Commenting on this initiative, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Our goal is to make Volkswagen more approachable and vibrant, and through this unique collaboration, we get to witness the creativity and innovation of the young talents across NIFT in the country. We congratulate the top 6 finalists and look forward to their reinventing designs that resonate with our new brand philosophy & customer experience."

7oqhn2kc

0 Comments

The finalists will be given 2 weeks to manufacture the prototypes. The final round will be conducted on October 20, 2020, in Mumbai, where the winner will be awarded prize money of ₹ 50,000; the runner-up will get ₹ 30,000 and the third runner-up will receive ₹ 10,000.

Volkswagen Teams Up With NIFT For The New Dress Code Of Its Sales And Service Teams
