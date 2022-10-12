  • Home
2023 Audi RS Q3 10-Year Edition Unveiled

Audi has commissioned a new Audi RS Q3 10 Year Edition celebrating 10 years of the model in the market.
The Audi RS Q3 made its first debut back in 2013 and the model has now completed 10 years. And to mark the celebration, the German brand has commissioned a new Audi RS Q3 10 Year Edition which gets a healthy dose of dark treatment in its styling. On the outside, the special edition gets a set of black 21-inch double-spoke wheels, shod with 225/35-series tires. The door and window trims are finished in black as well along with the side mirrors, diffuser insert and blades on the front spoiler, while the Audi badging is also finished in glossy black.

The LED headlight cluster too gets a smoked treatment. Interestingly, Audi is offering the special edition RS Q3 in two body colour - Dew Silver or Chronos Gray metallic, providing an elegant contrast.

On the inside, it features special model exclusive RS bucket seats with matte Carbon seatback covers. There's black leather-Dinamica combination for seat surfaces and parts of the instrument panel. Then, the copper contrast stitching offers goes well with the dark theme and so does the RS Q3 branding on the floormats. The RS Q3's display also reminds occupants that this is a limited-production trim level, and just 555 units will be made.

Under the hood it continues with the 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder engine that belts out 390 bhp sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed S tronic gearbox. Carbon ceramic brakes are optional while gray brake callipers are standard and red or blue callipers are optional. The Audi RS Q3 does the 0 - 100 kmph run is about 4.5 seconds and the top-speed is to 250 kmph. In-turn, the top-speed can be revised to 280 kmph.

