2024 Bentley Bentagya Gets Enhanced Features And New ‘A’ Trim

Bentley had enhanced the features and options list for the 2024 Bentagya by offering more kit as standard and introducing a new ‘A’ variant. While most of the underpinnings are the same as before, the British automaker has improved on the luxury SUV with the feedback provided by customers.

Starting with the exteriors, while the only significant change is the revised front grille, what’s new for the 2024 Bentagya is the paint options customers can choose from. Seven new satin colours (Royal Ebony, Light Sapphire, Orange Flame, Alpine Green, British Racing Green, Cricket Ball, and Candy Red) are now added to the options list. Also, the 21-inch wheels now come with three different finishes (silver, painted black and polished finish).

On the S, Azure and EWB models, rear-axle steering is now offered as standard, while to continues to be offered as an option on the other variants. It allows the rear wheels to turn up to 4.8 degrees thus decreasing the turning radius of the luxury SUV by a metre. Furthermore, customers opting for the EWB variant can select the Styling Specification option, which includes a large rear spoiler and carbon fibre exterior accents. Bentley states that the majority of the Bentagya sold are in the EWB guise, with customers opting for the Airline Seat (reclining seats) and auto climate control. Now, Bentley will offer those seat features for the standard wheelbase models also. Rear seat passengers can select choose from seven temperature zones, and the seats will automatically detect whether to apply heating or ventilation.

In terms of safety, Bentley has added a suite of safety features such as adaptive cruise control, intelligent park assist, 3D surround view, lane departure warning, and Bentley Safeguard. These systems can be viewed on the digital gauge cluster, which gets three new dial themes. Furthermore, customers can also use remote park assistance to start and manoeuvre the vehicle via a smartphone.

As standard, the audio system offered on the Bentagya was the Naim audio system, which is known to be one of the best in the world. However, for the 2024 model, customers can opt for a Bang & Olufsen system as well. A BeoSonic One-Touch Experience creates four different audio experiences: Bright, Energetic, Warm, and Relaxed, and the speakers themselves feature a Fibonacci hole pattern backlit by LEDs.

Bentley has also added a new ‘A’ model that slots below the Azure variant in the Bentagya’s line-up. The brand states that this new variant will only be sold in certain regions and hosts unique exterior and interior details. The most prominent exterior change is the straight vanned grille, black lower bumper grilles and an ‘A’ badging on the tailgate. On the interiors, it offers the front seat comfort specification as standard, which includes massage, seat heating and ventilation, as well as contrast stitching throughout the cabin and deep pile overmats. Three open pore veneers are available; Crown Cut Walnut is the standard, with Dark Burr Walnut and Koa as no-cost options.