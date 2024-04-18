Login
2024 Force Gurkha 5-Door Cabin And Features Revealed In New Teaser

The 2024 Force Gurkha will come with a lot of upgrades in the features department. These include – a 7-seater layout, a bigger touchscreen, and a digital instrument cluster among others.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The 2024 Force Gurkha will come in both 3- and 5-door options
  • The SUV will get a bigger touchscreen, digital driver display and more
  • The 5-door Gurkha will come with a 7-seater layout

Force Motors is gearing up to launch the 2024 Gurkha in the coming weeks. The company has already confirmed that along with an updated 3-door version, it will also bring back the 5-Door Force Gurkha. And a newly released teaser now gives us a glimpse of the cabin as well. Going by the teaser video, we can see that the 2024 Gurkha will come with a lot of upgrades in the features department. These include – a 7-seater layout, a bigger touchscreen, and a digital instrument cluster among others.

 

Also Read: Force Gurkha 5-Door Previewed; Launch Likely By Mid-2024

 

A refreshed dashboard that is somewhat similar to the outgoing version, with new feature additions 

 

Firstly, we get to see a refreshed dashboard that is somewhat similar to the outgoing version, but it now houses a larger touchscreen display. The steering too looks identical to the existing model, however, you now get a new digital instrument cluster as well.

 

Also Read: 2024 Force Gurkha Teased Again: Refreshed 3-Door To Launch With 5-Door Body Style

 

The new Gurkha will get auto start-stop, tyre pressure monitor, electronic stability control, and more

 

The cluster icons shown in the teaser also reveal some of the features and functions that will be on offer in the new Force Gurkha. These include auto start-stop, tyre pressure monitor, electronic stability control, and digital read-outs for the speedometer and tachometer. The cluster also comes with a start animation that uses a Gurkha silhouette.

 

Also Read: Force Gurkha Pick-Up Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Launch

 

The 5-door Force Gurkha will get a 7-seater layout

 

Notably, the 5-door Force Gurkha will get a 7-seater layout with a bench-style seat in the second row, and individual captain seats in the third row. The upholstery also seems to get a dual-tone treatment with the Gurkha logo on the captain seats’ headrests.

 

The SUV will get a new set of alloy wheels that look much bolder

 

As for the exterior, previously released teasers tell us that the headlamps and taillamps will largely remain similar to the existing model with some minor tweaks. There’s the LED daytime running light ring around the LED headlight, with round LED taillamps and halogen brake lights and indicators. That said, the SUV will get a new set of alloy wheels that look much bolder.

 

It is expected to be available in both rear-wheel drive and 4x4 configurations

 

Under the hood, the Gurkha 5-door is expected to house the same 2.6-liter, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, generating 91 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It is expected to be available in both rear-wheel drive and 4x4 configurations, with the latter boasting locking differentials on each axle.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

