2024 Honda N-Box Debuts In Japan

Honda has revealed its third-generation N-Box in Japan, showcasing its updated design ahead of its launch this fall. The N-Box retains its signature dual design options, offering in the standard look and the Custom variant.

On the outside, the standard version features a new grille design, the headlamps have been redesigned to resemble a human eye, and have circular LED daytime running lights. The lower apron showcases a slim air intake, seamlessly integrated fog lamps, and a black trim piece, creating a face-like appearance. The custom also includes a dark chrome-plated front grille, rear license garnish, and black aluminium wheels. And an option to choose from a two-tone colour with a black roof colour in addition to a monotone colour.

The N-Box Fashion Style package provides off-white side mirrors, door handles, and two-tone wheel caps. Meanwhile, the N-Box Custom variant gives a sportier design, featuring a larger grille with a textured insert and distinctive headlamps equipped with direct-projection LEDs, a first for Honda.

Inside, the N-Box is a completely flattened upper edge of the instrument panel, with a seven-inch TFT liquid crystal digital display and a multi-view camera system. A 9.0-inch Honda Connect LXU-242NBi infotainment system.

The model also offers a much larger glove box, providing double the storage capacity for personal items, and rear seat side pockets with slits. Honda's man maximum, machine minimum (M/M) ethos ensures that the car retains best-in-class interior space.

The N-Box comes standard with Honda Sensing, offering advanced driver-assistance features. All variants include an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold, sliding doors with manual sunshades, front and side airbags, keyless entry, lane keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal