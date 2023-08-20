Login

Honda to Adopt Tesla's NACS Charging Ports for Upcoming EVs

Honda plans to adopt Tesla's NACS ports for its EVs, enabling access to Tesla's Supercharger network, with implementation reliant on GM's timeline and adoption.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

20-Aug-23 12:36 PM IST

Highlights

  • Honda Plans Adoption of Tesla's NACS Ports for EVs.
  • Implementation depends on GM, targeting 2025-2026 for NACS-design adoption.
  • Honda joins a joint venture for 30,000 EV fast-charging stations.

Honda has unveiled its intention to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for its upcoming electric vehicles (EVs). This move will extend to their luxury division, allowing these high-end vehicles access to Tesla's widespread Supercharger station network. 

 

During a recent interview, American Honda Motor Co. President and CEO Noriya Kaihara highlighted the importance of adopting NACS technology. The implementation timeline, however, hinges on General Motors (GM). Honda's upcoming EVs, share a design basis with GM and use Ultium battery technology. Although the luxury model currently features a traditional CCS port incompatible with Tesla chargers, plans to switch to NACS are scheduled for 2025 or 2026.

 

Shinji Aoyama, Executive Vice President of Honda Motor Co., recognized the company's dependence on GM in the interview. Aoyama confirmed that as soon as GM adopts NACS ports, their luxury model would follow suit. Honda is also part of a consortium of eight international automakers collaborating to establish over 30,000 EV fast-charging stations across the United States and Canada. 

 

While these chargers remain under development, Honda affirms that all partners involved share crucial core values necessary for creating an effective charging network.

Jay Joseph, American Honda's Vice President of Sustainability and Business Development, elaborated on what this venture entails. "The software needs to be really reliable and really open infrastructure, so it communicates with every OEM's software," he said. Additionally, Joseph emphasized that charger hardware should support high-capacity charging and maintain security, reliability, and accessibility. He praised Tesla's Supercharger network for its effective management in resolving issues promptly. This level of dependability serves as an example for other automakers and increases the urgency to adopt the NACS charging system as soon as possible.

