2024 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled!

The original scalpel is back as KTM has unveiled the 2024 edition of the 790 Duke that will soon go on sale in the international markets. Since its inception in 2017, the 790 DUKE has been appreciated for its super agile nature and menacing performance. In the hands of a skilled rider, the 790 Duke is nothing less than a proper hooligan to rule the streets. For 2024, KTM has introduced two new colour schemes for the motorcycle, grey and orange - both of which get new graphics on the fuel tank extensions and tail section. Besides the new livery, the motorcycle remains the same on the mechanical front.

The 790 Duke uses a chromium molybdenum steel chassis with an aluminium sub-frame. At the heart of the 790 Duke is the LC8c engine, renowned for its torquey character, the unit registers 103 bhp of max power and 87 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is suspended by 43mm USDs at the front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the back, both WP Apex sourced. The motorcycle employs 300mm twin discs at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear from shedding speeds. Equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control, the 790 Duke rides on 17-inch wheels with Maxxis Supermaxx ST tyres.

The motorcycle packs a bunch of electronic wizardry that includes - four riding modes, traction control and wheelie control. The bike sports a colour TFT display that packs a bunch of information and access to the vehicle settings. Design-wise, the motorcycle remains unchanged sporting the same sculpted and minimalistic looks with edgy contours.

KTM previously sold the 790 Duke in India in limited numbers back in 2020 and currently has no plans to bring back the motorcycle at the moment. And if they do, it would most probably be the 890 Duke which makes more sense considering the other motorcycles in this segment.