2024 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled!
By Janak Sorap
1 mins read
12-Oct-23 01:33 PM IST
Highlights
- 2023 KTM 790 Duke unveiled for international market
- Two new liveries introduced
- India launch unlikely to happen
The original scalpel is back as KTM has unveiled the 2024 edition of the 790 Duke that will soon go on sale in the international markets. Since its inception in 2017, the 790 DUKE has been appreciated for its super agile nature and menacing performance. In the hands of a skilled rider, the 790 Duke is nothing less than a proper hooligan to rule the streets. For 2024, KTM has introduced two new colour schemes for the motorcycle, grey and orange - both of which get new graphics on the fuel tank extensions and tail section. Besides the new livery, the motorcycle remains the same on the mechanical front.
The 790 Duke uses a chromium molybdenum steel chassis with an aluminium sub-frame. At the heart of the 790 Duke is the LC8c engine, renowned for its torquey character, the unit registers 103 bhp of max power and 87 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is suspended by 43mm USDs at the front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the back, both WP Apex sourced. The motorcycle employs 300mm twin discs at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear from shedding speeds. Equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control, the 790 Duke rides on 17-inch wheels with Maxxis Supermaxx ST tyres.
Also Read: Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Buy The 2024 KTM 390 Duke
The motorcycle packs a bunch of electronic wizardry that includes - four riding modes, traction control and wheelie control. The bike sports a colour TFT display that packs a bunch of information and access to the vehicle settings. Design-wise, the motorcycle remains unchanged sporting the same sculpted and minimalistic looks with edgy contours.
KTM previously sold the 790 Duke in India in limited numbers back in 2020 and currently has no plans to bring back the motorcycle at the moment. And if they do, it would most probably be the 890 Duke which makes more sense considering the other motorcycles in this segment.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19520 second ago
This move brings the Marquez brothers together at Gresini, with Marc joining his younger brother, Alex, who is already part of the team.
-13197 second ago
JLR India reported sales of 2,356 units in period from April to September 2023 with 1,308 units sold in the second quarter.
-12199 second ago
Tata Motors will reveal prices for both the Harrier and the Safari facelifts next week.
-11680 second ago
Remains mechanically the same, offered in two new colour schemes
-7640 second ago
The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.
-7008 second ago
The Maybach Vision 6 is a fully electric concept car that was first showcased by the brand in 2016
-2229 second ago
RecycleKaro and Bajaj Auto's partnership targets recycling 500 metric tonnes of lithium-ion batteries annually. With a 95% recovery rate, the process extracts high-purity raw materials like cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese.
-292 second ago
From being at the back of the grid at the start of the season, the Woking-based outfit has made strides to be at the sharp end of the field in every area. Now they are world record holders.
13 minutes ago
The Jaguar F-Type production ends with the 1960s-inspired ZP Edition.
16 hours ago
The top-spec variants have witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 70,000, while the minimum is Rs 44,000 in the initial variants.
5 days ago
With the completion of a decade of partnership, the two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles under the 310 cc series
5 days ago
The system auto-adjusts the windscreen to improve rider comfort and ease
7 days ago
Higher-spec cycle parts and tweaks to the DesertX’s geometry makes the Rally version a whole lot cooler and wilder
8 days ago
The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)
10 days ago
Prices will be hiked by about 1 per cent.