2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Testing In India For The First Time

The new-gen sedan seems to have retained the current model’s shape but will have new styling cues taken from the new-gen Swift
By Yash Sunil

1 mins read

Published on February 5, 2024

Story
  • Expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol motor churning out 81 bhp
  • Spy shots hint at a 360-degree camera setup and floating infotainment system
  • It could get some styling updates which include the big-rounded grille and tweaked bumpers

There have been multiple sightings of the fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which is expected to launch later in the year. However, as of now not much was known about its subcompact sibling, the new Dzire sedan. But now, a set of new spy photos have surfaced giving us a glimpse of what appears to be the next generation of the sub-four-metre sedan. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales January 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Rise In Total Volume; Sells 199,364 Units

 

Although the vehicle is under heavy camouflage, it seems like the Dzire retains the same shape as the current model. That being said, just like the Swift, the Dzire could also get some styling updates, which include the big-rounded grille and tweaked bumpers. Moreover, the spy shots also reveal changes to the alloy wheel design, however in terms of size, they appear to be the same 15-inch units. 

It is also expected to get a full LED lighting setup. Under further observation of the images, an ORVM-mounted camera is also visible, hinting at a 360-degree camera setup, which will likely be offered on the top-spec variant. As for the interiors, no details are revealed in these spy shots apart from a central infotainment screen on display in one of the pictures. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications Revealed

 

When launched, the updated Dzire is expected to offer features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, push-button start/stop and auto climate control. While the Japanese-spec Swift is equipped with Level 2 ADAS, six airbags as standard, high beam assist, an omnidirectional monitor camera, an emergency stop signal and automatic headlamps, it will be interesting to see what trickles down to the Dzire when it launches here. 

We do not expect any change in the engine department. The new Dzire's powertrain is expected to be the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 81 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 108 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. Moreover, in addition to the 5-speed manual gearbox, the Dzire could be offered with either the AMT unit or a CVT, like the upcoming Swift. 

 

We expect Maruti Suzuki to launch the third-gen Dzire in 2024 itself. Prices for the sub-four-meter sedan will likely start at Rs 6.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Once launched, it will rival the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.

 

