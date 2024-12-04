2025 Honda Amaze Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Honda is all set to launch the third-generation Amaze in the Indian market today. Over the past few weeks, Honda has dropped many teasers of the car. The Amaze has also been spotted undisguised a few times, giving us a clear idea as to how the sedan will look like. The 2025 Amaze will replace the second-gen model, which has been on sale since 2018. Deliveries of the new Amaze will likely begin in early 2025.

The front end of the Amaze looks largely inspired by its larger sibling, the Elevate, with styling cues such as the wide rectangular grille, similarly styled headlamps, and the L-shaped DRLs at the top. At the rear, it features LED taillights similar to the City, complemented by an integrated spoiler, shark-fin antenna, and updated bumper accents. The interior of the Amaze features a freestanding touchscreen and sports a patterned strip that runs across the co-driver side, dividing the upper and lower sections of the dashboard.

On the feature front, the new Amaze will likely come with a reverse camera, a wireless charging pad, automatic AC controls, and more.



On the powertrain front, the 2025 Amaze is expected to retain the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.



