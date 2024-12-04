2025 Honda Amaze Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 4, 2024
Highlights
Honda is all set to launch the third-generation Amaze in the Indian market today. Over the past few weeks, Honda has dropped many teasers of the car. The Amaze has also been spotted undisguised a few times, giving us a clear idea as to how the sedan will look like. The 2025 Amaze will replace the second-gen model, which has been on sale since 2018. Deliveries of the new Amaze will likely begin in early 2025.
Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
The front end of the Amaze looks largely inspired by its larger sibling, the Elevate, with styling cues such as the wide rectangular grille, similarly styled headlamps, and the L-shaped DRLs at the top. At the rear, it features LED taillights similar to the City, complemented by an integrated spoiler, shark-fin antenna, and updated bumper accents. The interior of the Amaze features a freestanding touchscreen and sports a patterned strip that runs across the co-driver side, dividing the upper and lower sections of the dashboard.
Also Read: New Honda Amaze Interior, Features, Styling Previewed In Latest Design Sketches
On the feature front, the new Amaze will likely come with a reverse camera, a wireless charging pad, automatic AC controls, and more.
On the powertrain front, the 2025 Amaze is expected to retain the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.
Honda is all set to launch the 2025 Amaze today. The launch event is set to begin at 11:55 AM.
The Amaze has also been spotted undisguised a few times, giving us a clear look at the sedan.
Image Source: CAR HOLIC 14
Source: Ashishclancy via Car India News
The 2025 Honda Amaze is expected to retain the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.
The interior layout of the Amaze is similar to the Elevate's, featuring a freestanding touchscreen and a patterned strip that runs across the co-driver side.
The launch event of the all-new Honda Amaze has begun.
Honda says that it will launch three all-new products by FY26.
Honda has sold 5.8 lakh units of the Amaze to date.
Honda has confirmed that the new Amaze will be equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Here are a few styling details of the all-new Amaze.
Here are the dimensions of the new car.
The new Honda Amaze will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, and will be offered with both automatic and manual gearboxes.
Here are the ADAS features that will be offered on the new Amaze.
Here are some of the features that will be offered in the vehicle.
The Amaze will be offered in three trims- V, VX and ZX.
The Honda Amaze will be offered in six colour options.
The new Amaze will be offered with 3-year standard warranty and 7-year extended warranty.
Here's a good look at the all-new Honda Amaze.
After much anticipation, Honda has finally unveiled the Amaze.
Here is the full price list for the Honda Amaze.
Head to our launch story for more details on the Honda Amaze:
2025 Honda Amaze Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.00 Lakh