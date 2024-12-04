Login
2025 Honda Amaze Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The 2025 Honda Amaze will replace the second-gen model, which has been on sale since 2018
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Honda is all set to launch the third-generation Amaze in the Indian market today. Over the past few weeks, Honda has dropped many teasers of the car. The Amaze has also been spotted undisguised a few times, giving us a clear idea as to how the sedan will look like. The 2025 Amaze will replace the second-gen model, which has been on sale since 2018. Deliveries of the new Amaze will likely begin in early 2025.

     

    Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

    New Honda Amaze

    The front end of the Amaze looks largely inspired by its larger sibling, the Elevate, with styling cues such as the wide rectangular grille, similarly styled headlamps, and the L-shaped DRLs at the top. At the rear, it features LED taillights similar to the City, complemented by an integrated spoiler, shark-fin antenna, and updated bumper accents. The interior of the Amaze features a freestanding touchscreen and sports a patterned strip that runs across the co-driver side, dividing the upper and lower sections of the dashboard.

     

    Also ReadNew Honda Amaze Interior, Features, Styling Previewed In Latest Design Sketches

    New Honda Amaze 2

    On the feature front, the new Amaze will likely come with a reverse camera, a wireless charging pad, automatic AC controls, and more. 


    On the powertrain front, the 2025 Amaze is expected to retain the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.


    Image Source 

    10:00 AM
    Dec 4, 2024

    Honda is all set to launch the 2025 Amaze today. The launch event is set to begin at 11:55 AM.

    new honda amaze interior features styling sketches carandbike 2
    10:30 AM
    Dec 4, 2024

    The Amaze has also been spotted undisguised a few times, giving us a clear look at the sedan.

    New Honda Amaze
    New Honda Amaze 2
    New Honda Amaze 1

    Image Source: CAR HOLIC 14

    New Honda Amaze Spied 4

    Source: Ashishclancy via Car India News

    11:00 AM
    Dec 4, 2024

    The 2025 Honda Amaze is expected to retain the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.

    new honda amaze interior features styling sketches carandbike 2


     

    11:45 AM
    Dec 4, 2024

    The interior layout of the Amaze is similar to the Elevate's, featuring a freestanding touchscreen and a patterned strip that runs across the co-driver side.

    New Honda Amaze 1
    12:00 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    The launch event of the all-new Honda Amaze has begun.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 01 09 7ec94449
    12:09 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    Honda says that it will launch three all-new products by FY26.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 08 44 7b42ca35
    12:12 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    Honda has sold 5.8 lakh units of the Amaze to date.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 10 45 c680f95c
    12:22 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    Honda has confirmed that the new Amaze will be equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 13 57 8bbb4d5a
    12:20 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    Here are a few styling details of the all-new Amaze.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 23 41 45bc5671
    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 23 41 54ac750f
    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 23 41 812405bb
    12:24 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    Here are the dimensions of the new car.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 24 09 31745c57
    12:26 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    The new Honda Amaze will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, and will be offered with both automatic and manual gearboxes.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 26 06 a7c9dbb9
    12:28 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    Here are the ADAS features that will be offered on the new Amaze.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 28 09 54b86891
    12:30 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    Here are some of the features that will be offered in the vehicle.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 29 36 737397c1
    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 30 03 6d7302c7
    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 30 25 29e51c54
    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 30 57 eb2493b1
    12:33 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    The Amaze will be offered in three trims- V, VX and ZX.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 33 05 4cfb19c1
    12:33 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    The Honda Amaze will be offered in six colour options.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 33 31 ee18720c
    12:35 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    The new Amaze will be offered with 3-year standard warranty and 7-year extended warranty.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 34 49 6a72b853
    12:37 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    Here's a good look at the all-new Honda Amaze.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 38 43 fa7375c5
    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 38 44 5e6671ce
    12:45 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    After much anticipation, Honda has finally unveiled the Amaze.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 43 42 c8b0348c
    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 43 44 f97edae7
    12:49 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    Here is the full price list for the Honda Amaze.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 04 at 12 47 57 9dc30cc8
    12:57 PM
    Dec 4, 2024

    Head to our launch story for more details on the Honda Amaze:

     

    2025 Honda Amaze Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.00 Lakh

     

    # Honda Amaze Launch# Honda Cars# Honda Amaze# New Honda Amaze# New Honda Amaze Launch Live Blog# Honda Amaze Price# Honda Amaze Specs# Blogview# car# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
