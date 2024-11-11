Login
New Honda Amaze Interior, Features, Styling Previewed In Latest Design Sketches

Third generation of Honda’s most affordable car in India will feature a freestanding touchscreen on the inside, and is also likely to get cruise control.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New Honda Amaze exterior and interior previewed in new design sketches.
  • Third-gen sedan set to feature 10.25-inch touchscreen, beige-and-black interior colour scheme.
  • No diesel likely to be on offer; new Amaze set to continue as a petrol-only model.

Call it coincidental or deliberate – Honda has released new design sketches of the 2025 Amaze, just ahead of the launch of the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire. This is the clearest look yet at what the next generation of Honda’s most accessible sedan will look like, with the sketches previewing vital design and styling details, both inside and out, that will be seen on the production model. The 2025 Amaze will replace the second-gen model, which has been on sale since 2018. The new Amaze will be launched in India on December 4, but deliveries will likely begin only early in 2025.

 

Also Read: Third-Gen Honda Amaze India Launch On December 4

 

The new Amaze’s front-end bearing more than a passing resemblance to the current Honda City. Its LED headlights bear the same four-point signature and integrated daytime running lights as seen on the Honda Elevate compact SUV, and the large grille – with a full-width silver garnish right above it – wears gloss accents. The fog lights are situated low in the front bumper, and the tail section has a lot in common with that of the City, including its LED tail-lights.

 

new honda amaze interior features styling sketches carandbike 2

New Amaze is expected to shift to Honda's Global Small Car platform.

 

The interior sketch of the 2025 Amaze confirms its design and layout is almost identical to that of the Elevate, with the only difference being the interior colour scheme, which appears to be beige-and-black. Taking pride of place on the dash is a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen, with two USB ports visible lower on the dash. The instrument cluster and steering wheel, too, appears to have been borrowed from the Elevate. No sunroof is visible in the interior sketch of the new Amaze, and it could be a vital omission seeing as how the 2025 Dzire is available with an electric sunroof.

 

new honda amaze interior features styling sketches carandbike 4

Interior of the new Amaze appears identical to that of the Elevate.

 

Also Read: Honda Cars India Recalls Over 90,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump

 

The new Amaze is expected to be based on the Global Small Car platform, which also underpins the Elevate. It remains to be seen if the change in platform will bring a notable change in the Amaze’s dimensions, with the second-gen model measuring 3,995 mm in length, with a 2,470 mm wheelbase.

 

new honda amaze interior features styling sketches carandbike 3

 

In terms of powertrains, choices are likely to remain limited, as the 2025 Honda Amaze is not expected to be offered with a diesel engine. The third-gen sedan is also likely to continue with the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine as the current Amaze, with manual and automatic transmission options.

 

The second-gen Amaze currently starts at Rs 7.63 lakh and tops out at Rs 9.23 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect prices for the 2025 Amaze to be in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh when it arrives early next year.

