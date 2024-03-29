2025 Kia K4 Technical Specifications Revealed

Kia showcased the all-new 2025 K4 compact sedan at the 2024 New York International Auto Show, marking the fourth generation of Kia's compact sedan lineup. Expected to arrive in the United States in the second half of 2024, the K4 will be available in five trim levels: LX, LXS, EX, GT-Line, and GT-Line Turbo.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Spied Testing

The US version of the K4 will offer two powertrain options: a 2.0-litre engine producing 145 bhp and 179 Nm of torque, paired with an intelligently variable transmission (IVT), and a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine delivering 187 bhp and 264 Nm of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission and comes with paddle shifters.

The GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo models get additional features such as an acoustic windshield and acoustic tyres on models with 18-inch wheels to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea

Coming to safety features, the K4 introduces standard rear-side airbags and comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Key features include Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and Forward Collision Avoidance 1.5. Optional Forward Collision Avoidance 2 adds advanced functionality for intersections and lane changes. Additional safety features include Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Surround-View Monitor, and Parking Distance Warning.

Also Read: Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 1.7 Lakh EVs in South Korea Over Charging Software Issues

The K4's interior features an integrated digital instrumentation with a sleek Connected Car Navigation Cockpit system, and an OTA capability across nearly 30 inches of digital display space. It offers fast processing, intuitive controls, and standard Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, Digital Key 2.0 with Ultra Wideband technology is available as an option. Further, the Kia Connect's generative AI voice assistant provides easy access to vehicle functions.