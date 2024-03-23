Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Spied Testing

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the more exciting EVs on sale in India and globally from the Korean automaker’s stable. It now seems the electric SUV will get a more rugged version of itself in the form of the Ioniq 5 XRT. The upcoming variant was recently spotted on test internationally further raising our hopes.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT was spotted in a heavily camouflaged avatar promising more than surface-level changes to the electric model. The test mule gives away the new roof rails and black plastic body cladding, while it also appears to be different sporting new tyres with thicker side walls. The ground clearance also seems to have been raised over the standard model.

The spy images also reveal a new front bumper with cube-like accents on the Ioniq 5 XRT, while the rear seems to get minimal changes but we expect to see a different bumper possibly with an integrated diffuser. Hyundai has been adding the XRT suffix to its UV range in other markets, which makes us believe that the Ioniq 5 will also get the same with the new rugged variant.

The rugged XRT trim is available on the Hyundai Tucson, Palisade, Santa Cruz and Santa Fe. It adds black accents, roof rails, dark chrome finishing and 38 mm of additional ground clearance on the models. The extent of changes differs depending on the offering. The upgrades benefit the Ioniq 5 to give it a more SUV-like appearance instead of an enlarged hatchback.

Concerning performance, expect the dual-motor and all-wheel drive system to be carried over. The motors develop about 320 bhp and 604 Nm of peak torque. The recently introduced Ioniq 5 facelift brought the 84 kWh battery pack with an increased range that could make it to the XRT variant.

Other upgrades likely include a rough road underbody package for better battery protection, a dedicated off-road mode and possibly changes to the interior for better differentiation. More details about the Ioniq 5 XRT will be available as the year progresses and the launch is likely to take place in the second half of 2024. It’s not clear if the Ioniq 5 XRT will make it to Indian shores but given the affinity for rugged models and the Ioniq 5’s popularity, the variant is likely to find many takers.

