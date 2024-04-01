Login
2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke GT Spied In Europe

The test mule seems to be in near production-ready form suggesting its official showcase to happen by the end of the year
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 1, 2024

Highlights

  • 2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke GT spied
  • Uses the same 1350 cc V-twin mill from the Super Duke
  • Expected to be official unveiled by the end of 2024

The 2024 version of the KTM 1390 Super Duke made its debut in the international market sometime around the end of 2023, and it was only a matter of time till other models based on the 1390 platform made their way. That said, the upcoming KTM 1390 Super Duke GT sport tourer based on the same platform has already been spied testing in Europe.

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover

Starting with the design, the GT features a completely different styling compared to the 1390 Super Duke but does maintain the sharp-edged approach. Owing to its touring creds, the Super Duke GT features a tall front windshield, a large fuel tank and aggressive tank extensions, a comfier pillion seat and a bigger grab rail with provision for mounting luggage. The headlamp unit is similar to the Super Duke but gets different headlamp clusters. Flanked by two lamps on the top headlamp could be additional cornering lights, to further improve visibility at night.

 

Also Read: KTM Brabus 1400 R To Use New KTM LC8 V-Twin Engine

 

Mechanically, the upcoming 1390 Super Duke GT will be powered by the same 1350 cc LC8 V-twin, which is an updated version of the 1290 mill with a 2 mm increase in bore and new variable camshaft timing and lift system, which is similar to BMW’s ShiftCam technology. The changes to the engine has resulted in a power bump from 174 bhp to 185 bhp and a redline which is 500 rpm higher at 10,000 rpm. Torque has also gone up from 140 Nm to 145.5 Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

Lastly, the 1390 Super Duke GT uses the same tubular steel trellis frame from previous Super Duke that has been tweaked to accommodate the updated motor, gearbox and larger fuel tank. The frame has been improvised for increased torsional rigidity and more precise feedback. The same updated chassis has been used in the 2024 Super Duke R. Along with that, the motorcycle will feature a cast aluminium subframe with more room for the pillion and luggage-carrying capability. Expect the other cycle parts like the suspension, brakes, wheels and tyres to be carry-forwarded from the current 1390 Super Duke R.

 

With the 1390 Super Duke already out, expect the GT to be officially unveiled by the end of 2024 followed by its launch in the international markets by early 2025.


Source

# KTM 1390 Super Duke GT# KTM 1390 Super Duke GT spied# KTM 1390 Super Duke# KTM 1390 Super Duke GTKTM 1390 Super Duke GT images# KTM 1390# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers
