2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new model gets a load of new features over the previous one and is now powered by the new three-cylinder Z-series engine
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to reveal prices for the all-new Dzire subcompact sedan today in India. Recently unveiled, this is the fourth generation of the Dzire subcompact sedan. The new model gets a load of new features over the previous one and is now powered by the new three-cylinder Z-series engine that also powers the new Swift. The subcompact sedan was recently awarded a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP).

     

    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
     

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Tomorrow Price Expectation

    Visually, the model has almost nothing in common with the Swift. The styling cues on the new model include new angular headlamps with horizontal DRLs, a wider grille, new alloy wheels, and a more well-defined shoulder line. Towards the rear, the model gets new tail lamps and a more prominent chrome strip than before.

     

    Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled; Gets Electric Sunroof, New Three-Cylinder Engine
     

    The new model offers automatic climate control, wireless charging, an engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof—a first for the Dzire. In terms of safety, the car's standard features include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, three-point seatbelts for all five passengers, anti-lock brakes, a seat belt reminder system, and rear parking sensors.

     

    Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Earns Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
     

    On the powertrain front, the Dzire will be powered by the same Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine as the Swift that produces 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. A CNG derivative of the Dzire will also be on offer. The car can be with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.


     

    9:00 AM
    Nov 11, 2024

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2025 Dzire in India today.

    Dzire
    10:00 AM
    Nov 11, 2024

    The new Dzire recently became the very first Maruti Suzuki product to receive five stars for adult occupant protection in Global NCAP crash tests.

     

    new maruti suzuki dzire earns five stars in global ncap crash tests watch video full score revealed carandbike 1
    10:15 AM
    Nov 11, 2024

    The Dzire will be powered by the same Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine as the Swift that produces 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. 

    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 1
    10:30 AM
    Nov 11, 2024

    The interior layout of the new Dzire is identical to that of the Swift. It gets a freestanding 9-inch touchscreen.

    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled Gets Electric Sunroof New Three Cylinder Engine 4

     

     

    10:45 AM
    Nov 11, 2024

    The list of features offered on the new model include automatic climate control, wireless charging, engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof — a first for the Dzire. 

    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled Gets Electric Sunroof New Three Cylinder Engine
    11:05 AM
    Nov 11, 2024

    The list of standard safety features on the Dzire will include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, three-point seatbelts for all five passengers, anti-lock brakes, a seat belt reminder system, and rear parking sensors.

    Dzire
    11:30 AM
    Nov 11, 2024

    The new Dzire scored 31.24 points out of a total 34 for adult occupant protection, and 39.20 points out of a total 49 for child occupant protection in the GNCAP crash tests.

    new maruti suzuki dzire earns five stars in global ncap crash tests watch video full score revealed carandbike 3
    11:45 AM
    Nov 11, 2024

    Maruti Suzuki opened bookings for the Dzire on November 4.

    new maruti dzire previewed in first official picture ahead of november 11 launch carandbike 2

     

    12:14 PM
    Nov 11, 2024

    The launch event of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has begun.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 11 at 12 13 53 ba31ea9a
    12:20 PM
    Nov 11, 2024

    Maruti Suzuki says that the Dzire is the fourth highest selling vehicle of all time in India, with the sale of over 27 lakh units.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 11 at 12 22 32 8cc47c90
    Whats App Image 2024 11 11 at 12 24 31 8dd1b7b6
    12:30 PM
    Nov 11, 2024

    Here's a recap of the fuel efficiency figures of the Dzire.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 11 at 12 29 21 61a32214
    12:43 PM
    Nov 11, 2024

    The Dzire will be offered in seven colour options.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 11 at 12 42 32 f6a7ca31
    12:52 PM
    Nov 11, 2024

    Maruti has finally revealed the introductory prices for the new Dzire. These prices will only be valid till December 31.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 11 at 12 52 04 67199b78

     

    1:00 PM
    Nov 11, 2024

    For more details on the new Dzire head to our launch story:

     

    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh

