2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on November 11, 2024
Highlights
Maruti Suzuki is all set to reveal prices for the all-new Dzire subcompact sedan today in India. Recently unveiled, this is the fourth generation of the Dzire subcompact sedan. The new model gets a load of new features over the previous one and is now powered by the new three-cylinder Z-series engine that also powers the new Swift. The subcompact sedan was recently awarded a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP).
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
Visually, the model has almost nothing in common with the Swift. The styling cues on the new model include new angular headlamps with horizontal DRLs, a wider grille, new alloy wheels, and a more well-defined shoulder line. Towards the rear, the model gets new tail lamps and a more prominent chrome strip than before.
Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled; Gets Electric Sunroof, New Three-Cylinder Engine
The new model offers automatic climate control, wireless charging, an engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof—a first for the Dzire. In terms of safety, the car's standard features include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, three-point seatbelts for all five passengers, anti-lock brakes, a seat belt reminder system, and rear parking sensors.
Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Earns Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
On the powertrain front, the Dzire will be powered by the same Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine as the Swift that produces 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. A CNG derivative of the Dzire will also be on offer. The car can be with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2025 Dzire in India today.
The new Dzire recently became the very first Maruti Suzuki product to receive five stars for adult occupant protection in Global NCAP crash tests.
The Dzire will be powered by the same Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine as the Swift that produces 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque.
The interior layout of the new Dzire is identical to that of the Swift. It gets a freestanding 9-inch touchscreen.
The list of features offered on the new model include automatic climate control, wireless charging, engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof — a first for the Dzire.
The list of standard safety features on the Dzire will include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, three-point seatbelts for all five passengers, anti-lock brakes, a seat belt reminder system, and rear parking sensors.
The new Dzire scored 31.24 points out of a total 34 for adult occupant protection, and 39.20 points out of a total 49 for child occupant protection in the GNCAP crash tests.
Maruti Suzuki opened bookings for the Dzire on November 4.
The launch event of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has begun.
Maruti Suzuki says that the Dzire is the fourth highest selling vehicle of all time in India, with the sale of over 27 lakh units.
Here's a recap of the fuel efficiency figures of the Dzire.
The Dzire will be offered in seven colour options.
Maruti has finally revealed the introductory prices for the new Dzire. These prices will only be valid till December 31.
For more details on the new Dzire head to our launch story:
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
- Maruti Suzuki Alto 800Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.54 - 5.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki FronxEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.52 - 13.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki ErtigaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.69 - 13.03 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki EecoEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.22 - 8.25 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.99 - 5.96 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki SwiftEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.49 - 9.65 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon REx-Showroom Price₹ 5.55 - 7.26 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki InvictoEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.21 - 28.92 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki S-PressoEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.27 - 6.12 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki IgnisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.49 - 8.11 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki JimnyEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.74 - 14.95 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki XL6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.61 - 14.61 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CelerioEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.37 - 7.1 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BalenoEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.66 - 9.88 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CiazEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.4 - 12.35 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki DzireEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.57 - 9.39 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.93 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.34 - 13.98 Lakh