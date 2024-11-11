2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Maruti Suzuki is all set to reveal prices for the all-new Dzire subcompact sedan today in India. Recently unveiled, this is the fourth generation of the Dzire subcompact sedan. The new model gets a load of new features over the previous one and is now powered by the new three-cylinder Z-series engine that also powers the new Swift. The subcompact sedan was recently awarded a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP).

Visually, the model has almost nothing in common with the Swift. The styling cues on the new model include new angular headlamps with horizontal DRLs, a wider grille, new alloy wheels, and a more well-defined shoulder line. Towards the rear, the model gets new tail lamps and a more prominent chrome strip than before.

The new model offers automatic climate control, wireless charging, an engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof—a first for the Dzire. In terms of safety, the car's standard features include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, three-point seatbelts for all five passengers, anti-lock brakes, a seat belt reminder system, and rear parking sensors.

On the powertrain front, the Dzire will be powered by the same Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine as the Swift that produces 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. A CNG derivative of the Dzire will also be on offer. The car can be with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.



