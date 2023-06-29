New Skoda Roadiaq Mobile-Office Camper Is Brand's Latest Student Project

The Skoda Vocational School in Mlada Boleslav has unveiled its latest project, the Skoda Roadiaq, based on the Enyaq iV electric SUV. This mobile-office camper was designed and built by 29 apprentices and is claimed to offer digital nomads the freedom to explore, work, and relax even in remote locations.

Skoda Roadiaq features all the amenities required for a modern mobile office. It has a reliable internet connection, a large 27-inch monitor, and a docking station. However, what sets this vehicle apart is its transformation from a productive workspace into a comfortable living environment, complete with a bed and a compact kitchen. Throughout the project, the students from the Skoda Vocational School received guidance from their teachers, Skoda experts, and external camper van conversion specialists.

The Roadiaq is based on the Enyaq and was built by 29 apprentices

Since its inception in the 2013/14 school year, the Skoda Vocational School's flagship project has consistently produced unique vehicles. The Roadiaq marks the ninth edition of this tradition, further highlighting the school's commitment to delivering top-quality education and training.

“As a mobile-office camper, the Roadiaq allows you to work wherever you want. It is thus emblematic of the New Work approach we at Skoda are fully committed to – using flexibility as much as possible to find a balanced optimum for the needs of the team. Over the course of the project, it was particularly impressive to see the enthusiasm, pleasure and attention to detail with which the students at the Academy worked on the vehicle over a period of months – in keeping with the principle of ‘Excellence with joy’! Because our ninth Student Car shows in an impressive manner what people can achieve together if they dedicate themselves to such a project with passion.” says Maren Graf, Skoda Auto Board Member for People & Culture

Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics further shares that, “The Student Car project is as unique as every single one of the resulting vehicles. The project proves: Skoda Auto is a company that cherishes talented young people and their ideas. We appreciate unconventional, clever approaches and find ways to make things happen. Moreover, our corporate culture is defined by attention to detail, strong collaboration and the ability to do things differently, yet in a highly purpose-driven way. The Student Car project gives our apprentices an opportunity to live and embody that spirit early on in their careers, while at the same time fostering their existing skills and helping them discover new ones.”