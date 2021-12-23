5 Unique National Parks Of India To Drive In

Many national parks in India are fascinating for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers. Some of these protected regions have beautiful vistas to offer, while others contain several unique features that make them stand out from the rest.

A wildlife sanctuary is a protected area in India to protect animals and plants. It is usually a small reserve forest where larger animals roam freely instead of caged. People visit these areas to watch animal species not seen otherwise but in national parks.

Here are some of the most visited national parks in India:

Hemis National Park

Hemis National Park is situated in the eastern Ladakh district in Jammu and Kashmir, India.

It is the largest National Park in South Asia and is located in the high-altitude region of eastern Ladakh.

The banks of the Indus River enclose the northern boundary of the Park.

The area receives light precipitation; therefore, it has arid woodlands.

Except for snow leopards, the flora of Ladakh comprises bharal, argali, Asiatic ibex, Eurasian brown bear, Tibetan wolf, red fox.

Sundarbans National Park

The Sundarbans National Park is situated in West Bengal, India.

The National Park is a part of the Sundarbans woodlands, which extend along the Ganges Delta.

The mangrove forest makes the delta look verdant.

Tigers are the main attraction of this Park; other animals that can be seen here include fishing cats, macaque, and leopards.

Sundarbans National Park in India is the only national Park to protect all three of India's major cat species: Bengal tigers, snow leopards, and clouded leopards.

It is also home to hoolock gibbons, a rare ape species.

Botanists say it will take about 50 years to research its diverse flora.

The Sundarban National Park is one of the largest protected areas for tigers.

In 2012, camera traps in the Park caught footage of an unknown animal. This animal was smaller than a leopard and bigger than a wild cat.

Keibul Lamjao National Park

The Keibul Lamjao National Park is situated in Manipur, India, and spans over 40 sq km.

The floating vegetation surrounding the Park is a major attraction for nature lovers.

The largest freshwater lake in the country is Loktak Lake.

The Park provides shelter to a wide variety of exotic fauna species.

The brow-antlered deer is the most common animal in the Park.

The area is considered unique as it is the only floating sanctuary globally.

The vegetation that is 1.5-metre deep, keeps floating consistently.

Marine National Park

The Marine National Park is positioned from the southern coastline of the Gulf of Kutch towards the sea.

This Park stretches over an area of 458 km square and includes a group of 42 islands.

A few prevalent islands are Pirotan, Poshitra, Karubhar, and Narara.

The exotic wildlife that can be witnessed in the Park includes coral reefs.

The Andamans are a group of islands, and this is the only national Park there.

It's a marine wildlife sanctuary, which means it's a place to protect animals that live in the sea.

There are many creatures there like octopus and jellyfish, so people who visit can see them up close.

Namdapha National Park

The Namdapha National Park is situated in Arunachal Pradesh, India.

Namdapha National Park is the largest secure Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspot area.

This Park is the third largest National Park in India in terms of area.

The region is well-known for its extensive Dipterocarp forests.

The Park provides shelter to a variety of animals.

It has large predators like wolves, dholes, mongooses, and Asiatic black bears.

There are also red pandas, gaur, sambar deer, takins, and more. Lisu people live near the Park.

Throughout India, these exciting parks are the best places to visit with family, friends, and children mostly feel very happy witnessing diversified wildlife and the beauty of nature that persists in the National Parks.

Exploring these places is one of the good choices to make. These parks contribute to preserving wildlife, flora, fauna, and other things that have lived in them.