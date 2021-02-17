7 Reasons Why Your Next Maruti Suzuki Car Should Be A Subscription

While owning a vehicle has always been a matter of prestige in India, the concept of vehicle subscription has found popularity in recent years. Widely accepted in developed markets, car subscription allows you to essentially rent a vehicle from an automaker for a specific period of time. At the end of the period, you have the option to either return the vehicle, upgrade to a new one or purchase it. So what makes it different from the standard purchase process? It's the flexibility to own one of course, which does not tie you down to one vehicle for eternity by parting ways with large sums of money at one go. This, of course, is not to say that purchasing a vehicle is now an obsolete concept. In fact, if you choose to own the vehicle for the long haul and are looking for an emotional connection, making a purchase is the way to go. However, for those looking at making the most out of a shorter ownership period, here are seven reasons why your next Maruti Suzuki car should be a subscription.

Determine the ownership period as per your requirements with Maruti Suzuki Subscribe without buring a hole in your pocket with the zero downpayment plan

Flexible Tenure Options

Subscribing allows the flexibility to own a car for a short period of time or for the long haul, depending on the owner's requirement. Moving to a new city? Or looking at a short ownership period? The choice is completely yours. Maruti Suzuki Subscription offers a minimum period of 12 months for owners wanting to own a vehicle for a short period of time. It also offers you the flexibility to choose a tenure of your choice ranging from 12 months to 48 months*.

* 12, 24, 36 & 48 month tenures are offered on the White Plate Subscription. And 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42, & 48 month tenures are offered on Black Plate Subscription.

The all-inclusive monthly fee covers the maintenance, insurance, road tax and registration making for a hasslefree ownership experience

All-inclusive Monthly Fee

With flexible subscription periods available, buyers have the option to make the most out of the situation by choosing the longest tenure possible. This will substantially reduce the monthly subscription cost on the car, with the cost also covering the maintenance, insurance, road tax and registration, all rolled into the monthly fee. Barring the fuel, there's no other cost that you need to worry about.

Zero Down Payment

The Maruti Suzuki Subscription's zero down payment plan ensures you need minimal expense to own a brand new vehicle. This plan includes a processing fee, security deposit and the first month's subscription fee. The total amount is far less when compared to the down payment you would otherwise make when purchasing a vehicle. In several cases, the monthly subscription amount would be cheaper than the EMI on a loan, so you can consider a car from a segment higher if your budget permits.

No need to stress about insurance renewal or maintenance costs every year. There are no resale risks either as you simply return the vehicle at the end of the tenure

Zero Overheads

Not only do you not have to worry about renewing car insurance every year, but the annual vehicle maintenance is also taken care of. This also significantly reduces the overheads on the vehicle month-on-month. For those looking to subscribe to a vehicle for business purposes, this option can also help achieve a tax break, thereby saving a small fortune.

No Resale Risks

Do you dread the process of reselling your car at the end of the ownership period? Then the Maruti Suzuki Subscription programme may just be the ideal solution for you. With car subscriptions, you simply return the vehicle at the end of the tenure. No need to contact brokers or handle multiple buyers that are looking to get the best deal out of you. There's no paperwork hassle either with respect to the transfer of ownership. You either return the car to the dealer or exchange it for a brand new one.

Keep up with the latest trends with Maruti Suzuki Subscribe. Shorter periods allow you to subscribe to a newer vehicle frequently

Keep Up With the Trends

Given the flexibility of choosing the subscription tenure, buyers have the option to drive a new and trending vehicle every couple of years. Maruti Suzuki Subscription will keep adding newer models to its platform, so buyers can upgrade to newer and more advanced cars. For those who love that new car smell, this is quite the ideal way to enjoy that for the longest time possible. All cars under Maruti Suzuki Subscription are brand new and also come with a host of exciting colours to choose from.

24x7 Roadside Assistance

Maruti Suzuki Subscription's leasing partners ALD, Orix and Myles provide roadside assistance that offer pan India coverage. Every customer gets up to two free roadside assists every year with 24x7 coverage**, which makes for a holistic ownership experience.

** Free roadside assistance applicable for only Black Plate Subscription

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe programme is the ideal way to have a "new" car in your garage at all times

Car subscription as a concept is widely popular in developed countries and India is ready to explore this ownership opportunity. It offers the peace and prestige of owning a vehicle without the hassles and headaches that sometimes come along with it. With flexible subscription periods, low down payment, and all-inclusive monthly cost, the buyer is spoilt for choice at the end of the day. With Maruti Suzuki's expansive service network to back up its subscription platform, there's always a reason to bring a new car home.

