Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are car nuts as well and the latest offering to join their exotic garage is the Porsche 911 Carrera S finished in Python Green with prices starting from Rs. 1.84 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Sameer Contractor
  • The Porsche 911 Carrera S makes 444 bhp and 530 Nm from 3.0-litre engine
  • The coupe sprints from 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds & top speed of 308 kmph
  • The 911 Carrera S reportedly gets optional extras worth Rs. 15 lakh

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are well known for in Malayalam cinema and are known for some fine work on celluloid. The couple also have a penchant for fast cars and have some exciting machines in their garage. Now, adding to the collection, Fahadh and Nazriya recently became proud owners of their new Porsche 911 Carrera S. Fahadh recently took to his Instagram account to share images of his newest possession after taking delivery. The Porsche 911 Carrera S is one of the most exciting sports cars in the world and retails at a starting price of ₹ 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Fahadh Faasil's Porsche 911 Carrera S isn't just a standard version though. The actor is an avid car nut and has specced the car to his tastes with plenty of optional extras. This includes the Python Green paint scheme that costs an extra ₹ 5.4 lakh. The car also comes with black leather seats with the contrast neon green seatbelts to match the exterior, and gets the Sports Chrono package that adds the Sports Chrono dial on the dashboard apart from different driving modes. Lastly, the sports car rides on 21-inch standard Carrera S wheels. Porsche offers a host of customisation options for customers and the just the optional extras would've cost the actors an additional ₹ 15 lakh over the ex-showroom price.

The Python Green paint scheme on Fahadh's Porsche 911 Carrera S costs an extra ₹ 5.4 lakh before taxes

With respect to the powertrain, the Porsche 911 Carrera S uses the 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine that develops 444 bhp at 6500 rpm and 530 Nm of peak torque at 2300 rpm. Given, this is the S version, the power figures are an upgrade over the standard Porsche 911, along with the brakes and wheels. The engine is paired with an 8-speed PDK automatic transmission, while it also gets a 7-speed manual as an option. To keep all that power in check, Porsche has equipped the Carrera S with traction management and torque vectoring. All of that helps the car sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 308 kmph.

Furthermore, the Porsche 911 Carrera S comes with Active Suspension Management, sports suspension, stability management, rear-axle steering, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and more. Other goodies include launch control and the Porsche Track Precision app that allows owners to measure lap times and driving data on their smartphone.

The Porsche 911 Carrera S packs in a 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine that packs 444 bhp and 530 Nm

The new Porsche 911 Carrera S joins a number of exotics in the actors' garage. This includes a Range Rover Vogue, previous-generation Range Rover Evoque and more. The actor previously owned an Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG as well as the infamous Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG that landed the actor in a soup for tax evasion.

On the work front, Fahadh and Nazriya are basking in the success of their recently released movie CU Soon. The movie was shot remotely during the lockdown and released on an OTT platform. Fahadh will be seen next in Malik, Irul, Thankam, Paattu and Joji, while Nazriya has Nee Nalla Varuva Da slated for release in 2021.

