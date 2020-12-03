New Cars and Bikes in India
search

After Audi, BMW To Pull Out Of Formula E At The End Of 2021

BMW becomes the second automaker to announce its exit from the electric single-seater championship in a span of a few days.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The announcement comes on the final day of pre-season testing in Valencia for Season 7 expand View Photos
The announcement comes on the final day of pre-season testing in Valencia for Season 7

Highlights

  • BMW will focus its resources from Formula E towards electric mobility
  • Audi announced its exit from Formula E to focus on Dakar & LMDh
  • BMW will continue to offer full factory support to the team in 2021

The BMW Group has announced that the company will be ceasing its participation in Formula E at the end of the 2020/21 season. The German giant becomes the second automaker to announce its exit from the electric single-seater championship in a span of a few days. Earlier this week, Audi AG had announced the termination of its Formula E program, in a bid to pursue interests in Dakar and endurance racing with the new LMDh category. BMW's announcement came on the last day of the pre-season Valencia testing ahead of Season 7 that is set to begin in January. That said, the 2020/21 Formula E world championship continues to have several factory teams including Mercedes-Benz EQ, Mahindra Racing, Porsche, Nissan, Jaguar, and DS Automobiles.

Also Read: Audi Pulls Out of Formula E To Compete in Dakar And LMDh Endurance Racing

89irbn8

Drivers Maxmilian Gunther and Jake Dennis will represent the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team on the grid for Season 7

A statement from BMW read, "After seven successful years, BMW Group will end its involvement in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the end of the coming season. As a partner from the word go, BMW has consistently supported the Formula E project and been instrumental in the series' success story. BMW has enjoyed victories and podiums with the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team. BMW Group has always used Formula E as a tech lab for production."

"When it comes to the development of e-drivetrains, BMW Group has essentially exhausted the opportunities for this form of technology transfer in the competitive environment of Formula E," it added further.

Newsbeep
prb27qpk

While Audi and BMW will exit Formula E at the end of 2021, several new factory teams will be seen next season

BMW entered Formula E as a works team in Season 5 as BMW i Andretti Motorsport and has claimed four wins, four pole positions, nine podiums in 24 races. For the seventh and its final season, drivers Maximilian Gunther and Jake Dennis will represent the team on the grid. Interestingly, Maxmilian topped the timesheets in Valencia on the final day.

Also Read: Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro For Season 7

0 Comments

The BMW Group further revealed its plans towards e-mobility going forward after the completion of the 2020/21 season. The company said that it plans to put one million electric vehicles (plug-in hybrid as well as battery EVs) on the roads by the end of 2021, while the goal is to increase this figure to seven million by 2030, two-thirds of which will be fully electric. Recently, BMW also pulled out as a manufacturer from DTM following the end of the Class 1 regulations at the end of the 2020 season.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 42.30 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 42.30 Lakh
Triumph Trident 660: What We Know So Far
Triumph Trident 660: What We Know So Far
Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company
Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company
After Audi, BMW To Pull Out Of Formula E At The End Of 2021
After Audi, BMW To Pull Out Of Formula E At The End Of 2021
Tata Nexon EV Clocks 2,000 Sales Milestone In Just Over 10 Months
Tata Nexon EV Clocks 2,000 Sales Milestone In Just Over 10 Months
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Triumph Trident 660: What We Know So Far
Triumph Trident 660: What We Know So Far
After Audi, BMW To Pull Out Of Formula E At The End Of 2021
After Audi, BMW To Pull Out Of Formula E At The End Of 2021
Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company
Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 42.30 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 42.30 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Clocks 2,000 Sales Milestone In Just Over 10 Months
Tata Nexon EV Clocks 2,000 Sales Milestone In Just Over 10 Months
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
2021 Ducati Monster Revealed
2021 Ducati Monster Revealed
Auto Sales November 2020: Sonalika Tractors Registers Sales Growth Of 71 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Sonalika Tractors Registers Sales Growth Of 71 Per Cent
Volkswagen Terminates All Motorsport Programmes; To Focus On Electric Mobility
Volkswagen Terminates All Motorsport Programmes; To Focus On Electric Mobility
F1: George Russell Will Replace Lewis Hamilton For Team Mercedes At The Sakhir GP
F1: George Russell Will Replace Lewis Hamilton For Team Mercedes At The Sakhir GP
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300, KLX 300SM Supermoto Unveiled For US
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300, KLX 300SM Supermoto Unveiled For US
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled
2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled
Nissan Magnite: All You Need To Know
Nissan Magnite: All You Need To Know
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Tata Nexon EV Clocks 2,000 Sales Milestone In Just Over 10 Months
Tata Nexon EV Clocks 2,000 Sales Milestone In Just Over 10 Months
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Tata Nexon EV Clocks 2,000 Sales Milestone In Just Over 10 Months
Tata Nexon EV Clocks 2,000 Sales Milestone In Just Over 10 Months
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities