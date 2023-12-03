Aprilia RS 457 To Be Showcased At India Bike Week 2023

The Aprilia RS 457 made its global debut earlier this year and the sportbike is likely to be launched as early as next weekend at India Bike Week 2023 (IBW). Aprilia India has dropped a video on its social media hinting at a big announcement at IBW 2023, leading to speculations that the company could announce its prices at the motorcycle festival. The RS 457 was first showcased in India in September this year ahead of the MotoGP Grand Prix of India.

Deliveries are likely to begin early next year. The sportbike will be made in India at Piaggio India’s Baramati plant in Maharashtra and exported to global markets including Europe, the US and Canada, among other countries.

Also Read: MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia

The Aprilia RS 457 will draw power from a 457 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine tuned for 47 bhp and paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Underpinned by a twin-spar aluminium frame, the full-faired motorcycle uses USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, along with traction control. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The feature list comprises a 5-inch TFT screen, multiple riding modes and a quickshifter. The styling on the new Aprilia RS 457 is identical to the RS 660 with the split headlamp, split seats and a sharply styled fairing. The bike looks every bit a part of the Aprilia RS family. Given local production, expect prices to be competitive on the bike. Aprilia will retail the RS 457 through Motoplex dealerships across India.

Also Read: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Refreshed For 2024 With Three New Colour Options

The next few weeks will be rather interesting with the Aprilia RS 457’s arrival that will take on the new Yamaha R3, all set to arrive on December 15. The motorcycle will also take on the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 400 in the segment.