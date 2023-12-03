Aprilia RS 457 To Be Showcased At India Bike Week 2023
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
Published on December 3, 2023
Highlights
- The Aprilia RS 457 will be showcased at India Bike Week 2023.
- Aprilia is expected to announce prices and open bookings for the motorcycle.
- The Aprilia RS 457 will draw power from a 457 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine.
The Aprilia RS 457 made its global debut earlier this year and the sportbike is likely to be launched as early as next weekend at India Bike Week 2023 (IBW). Aprilia India has dropped a video on its social media hinting at a big announcement at IBW 2023, leading to speculations that the company could announce its prices at the motorcycle festival. The RS 457 was first showcased in India in September this year ahead of the MotoGP Grand Prix of India.
Deliveries are likely to begin early next year. The sportbike will be made in India at Piaggio India’s Baramati plant in Maharashtra and exported to global markets including Europe, the US and Canada, among other countries.
Also Read: MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia
The Aprilia RS 457 will draw power from a 457 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine tuned for 47 bhp and paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Underpinned by a twin-spar aluminium frame, the full-faired motorcycle uses USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, along with traction control. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.
The feature list comprises a 5-inch TFT screen, multiple riding modes and a quickshifter. The styling on the new Aprilia RS 457 is identical to the RS 660 with the split headlamp, split seats and a sharply styled fairing. The bike looks every bit a part of the Aprilia RS family. Given local production, expect prices to be competitive on the bike. Aprilia will retail the RS 457 through Motoplex dealerships across India.
Also Read: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Refreshed For 2024 With Three New Colour Options
The next few weeks will be rather interesting with the Aprilia RS 457’s arrival that will take on the new Yamaha R3, all set to arrive on December 15. The motorcycle will also take on the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 400 in the segment.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 16,600 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 54,918 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 52,212 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 17,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 50,252 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 1,188 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 55,496 km
- Petrol
- AMT
- 39,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 8,462 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 16,197 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
Popular Aprilia Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-172 second ago
The Gemini battery utilises a unique dual-chemistry design that combines two distinct cell types to maximise efficiency and range
4 hours ago
The third-generation Renault Duster has been revealed globally and here's a quick look at what's new on the SUV
6 hours ago
This makes the S1 X+ Rs 30,000 cheaper than the S1 Air, priced at nearly 1.20 lakh
6 hours ago
JLR India to conduct annual holiday service camp from December 4th-9th at all authorised retailers, offering vehicle check-ups, exclusive offers and more
23 hours ago
A strong push during the festive season helped Ola Electric achieve its highest-ever monthly sales, retaining its number-one position in the market.
Gauhar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were pictured together at the dealership in Mumbai while taking delivery of their new Mercedes.
Hero MotoCorp’s cumulative sales for November 2023 stood at 491,050 units, witnessing a 25.61 per cent increase year-on-year
1 day ago
The bikemaker’s cumulative motorcycle sales for the year 2023 stood at 621,672 units, reflecting a 13 per cent increase.
1 day ago
In the previous month, the automaker sold a total of 11,891 units, marking a growth of 24 per cent as compared to the same month last year.
4 days ago
The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R and top-spec Evo variant packs a larger capacity engine, more electronic aids and a radical new face as part of the upgrades
10 days ago
Suzuki’s new colour schemes are available for models like the GSX-8S, GSX-S1000GT, and the 125 Address
12 days ago
The discount is being offered to celebrate Ducati’s victory at the 2023 World Superbike Championship
25 days ago
Both motorcycles will be powered by a new liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, and be offered in two variants- standard and SE
2 months ago
The company posted a 7 per cent increase in total two-wheeler sales over September 2022.