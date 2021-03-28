Ashok Leyland Launches AVTR 4120 4-Axle Truck In India

Ashok Leyland on Friday officially launched the AVTR 4120 4-axle 8x2 DTLA Truck in India. Built on the latest AVTR modular truck platform, it comes with a capacity of 40.5 tonne Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) along with an additional 5-ton payload compared to standard 8x2 trucks. It is available in a cowl and three cabin options - N cab, U cab and M cab. The truck is fitted with a 12.5-tonne dual tyre lift axle (DTLA) with patented parallogram technology.

AVTR 4120 is fitted with 12.5-tonne dual tyre lift axle (DTLA) with Patented Parallogram technology

Powered by Ashok Leyland's iGen6 technology, the truck is available in two options - 197 bhp & 700 Nm torque and 246 bhp & 900 Nm torque. It will operate at 40.5-ton with the lift axle down and at 28-ton with the lift axle up during light load/partial load/return empty offering customers the flexibility to operate at a large band of GVW from 28-ton to 40.5-ton.

The cabin comes equipped with a suspended cab with dampers, a suspended driver seat, anti-roll bar (front), excellent storage spaces, full metal front facia, music system, AC & HVAC options, and more. It also comes bundled with digital solutions such as i-Alert advanced telematics and remote diagnostics.

Talking about the newly launched product range, Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director, Ashok Leyland said, "Ashok Leyland has always been ahead of the curve and leads the CV industry in terms of innovation. Our endeavour has always been to address the needs of our customers and deliver better profitability for them and AVTR 4120 is one step towards this offering the customer flexibility".

The new AVTR 4120 is India's first 4-axle 8x2 DTLA 14-wheeler Truck

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, said, "We have last year launched AVTR - India's first Modular Truck platform to address the varied Load-Road-Application and customer requirements. Now, with this innovative product, we will give flexibility to customers. In many applications, the load availability is dynamic due to various factors like the type of material, onward/return load, seasonality, customer order quantity, etc."

