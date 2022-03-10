Ather Energy Rolls Out 25,000th 450X Electric Scooter

Ather Energy announced a new milestone as it rolled out the 25,000th 450X electric scooter from its Hosur facility. The manufacturer made the announcement on its social media handles, sharing images of the white Ather 450X rolling off the assembly line. Production for the Ather 450X began on January 28, 2020, and the landmark figure has taken the company a little over two years. It should be noted that the last two years were riddled with several delays for manufacturers in the wake of the pandemic, while Ather itself began deliveries of the 450X much later in 2020.

Ather 450X number ????25,000???? just marked it's attendance! From the 1st one on 28th January, 2020 to the 25,000th one on 4th March, 2022 — what an electrifying journey it has been! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oJatLsaOUc — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) March 9, 2022

Ather Energy amplified production with the Hosur plant that commenced operations last year, which marked a major capacity upgrade for the EV start-up. This, added with the new state and central subsidy and EV policies further pushed the company's expansion and sales plans.

The Ather 450X comes with a larger 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which powers the electric motor to produce 6 kW (up from 5.4 kW), equivalent of 8 bhp and 26 Nm of peak torque. That's a whole 6 Nm more than the older 450. The Ather 450X gets four modes - Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp. The Warp mode is new and gives you access to the full 26 Nm. Ather claims 0-40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, while 0-60 kmph takes 6.5 seconds. Ather claims 85 km on a single charge, but that's only on the Eco mode. It will drop to 75 km in the Ride mode and down to 50 km on the Warp mode