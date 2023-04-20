Audi Announces Plans To Test New Formula 1 Engine by End Of The Year At Auto Shanghai 2023

At the 2022 Belgian GP, Audi announced that it will join the Formula 1 grid in 2026, in the new era of engine regulations which will feature increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels. Not long after that, Audi announced their partnership with Sauber Group before acquiring a stake in the Group, to turn its team into an Audi Works Formula 1 team. The team which existed as the ‘Sauber F1 team’ currently operates under the ‘Alfa Romeo banner, and uses Ferrari engines, but that is soon set to change.

With key stakeholders in attendance for Audi’s presentation at Auto Shanghai 2023, Audi provided an update on its Formula 1 entry preparations. Audi showcased its launch livery F1 show car at the exhibition while unveiling the motto ‘F1 Power made in Germany’. Audi also confirmed that their first full hybrid drivetrain unit will run on the test bench before the end of 2023. The hybrid drivetrain will include a combustion engine, electric motor, battery and electronic control unit, and will form the basis for the 2026 F1 engine.

“Motorsport is an integral part of our DNA,” said Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, at Auto Shanghai. “We are convinced that our Formula 1 commitment will strengthen Audi’s sporting focus.” Oliver Hoffmann, a Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development at AUDI AG, added, “The Audi Formula 1 project has really taken off in recent months. In the ongoing concept phase of the power unit, the foundation of our drivetrain for 2026 is being laid today.” “After all, efficiency is a key success factor for Formula 1 and the mobility of the future, [and] these approaches will advance both worlds.”

Audi is also planning to bring the dynamic development simulator at its Neuberg facility up to F1 standards and “further advance the development of the Audi power unit”. The German automaker has also formed a new department named ‘Audi Formula Racing GmbH’ which now already has over 260 specialists. The core development team features Audi Sport & Audi employees with expertise in electric motorsport. Audi will also employ F1 specialists from outside of Audi to strengthen the team, and the base is expected to have a staff of over 300 experts. Apart from that, Audi’s Competence Center Motorsport will also be expanded for the F1 project. This expansion will include the installation of additional test rigs in a new building, with a floor area of around 3,000 square metres. The modular space will be ready for operations as soon as next year.