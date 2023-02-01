F1: Audi Acquires Stake In Sauber Ahead Of Planned F1 Entry in 2026

Last year, Audi announced that it is set to enter Formula 1 once the new engine regulations kick-in in the 2026 season. Audi followed up on that announcement by announcing a strategic partnership with Sauber, where the Swiss outfit will become Audi works team from the 2026 onwards. Now, Sauber has announced that Audi has acquired a minority stake in the Sauber Group. A statement from Sauber Group said “We're pleased to announce that, as per the plans outlined in October last year, Audi acquired a minority stake in the Sauber Group in January 2023.” “This is an important milestone on the way to Audi’s entry in Formula 1, scheduled for 2026, for which the Sauber Group will be the German brand’s strategic partner.”

Also Read: Audi Set To Enter Formula 1 As A Full Works Team From 2026

Audi will enter Formula 1 in 2026 with the Sauber Group.

2026 will see new regulations, specifically on the engine front. The engines will get a much more powerful electric support to the internal combustion engine, and the engine itself will run on 100% sustainable fuels, which will be made out of CO 2 in the atmosphere & water, thereby being carbon-neutral.

Also Read: Andretti Ties Up With GM's Cadillac In A Bid To Launch A Formula 1 Team

Sauber F1 Team currently operates under the ‘Alfa Romeo F1 Team’ banner.

Also Read: F1: Alfa Romeo To Launch 2023 Challenger On February 7