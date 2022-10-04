  • Home
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD Revealed; Is The Final Edition Of The V10 Supercar

Limited to just 333 units, the R8 V10 GT RWD is the send-off variant for Audi’s long-running supercar production for which will end in 2023.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
04-Oct-22 01:08 PM IST
Highlights
  • The GT is the most powerful iteration of the rear-wheel drive R8
  • Limited to just 333 units with global sales to commence early next year
  • The GT is the send-off model for the ICE R8 with an all-electric successor planned

Audi is set to bring down the curtains on its mid-engine supercar, the R8, next year. The carmaker has revealed a limited-run final edition of the R8 that marks which will bring production to a close. The new R8 RWD GT is limited to just 333 units and not only marks the end of the road for the Audi but also for the V10 engine. The 5.2-litre V10 is shared with fellow VW Group firm Lamborghini which has used the unit in the Huracan which too is expected to bow out next year.

Currently in its second generation, the R8 RWD GT is the most powerful iteration of the rear-wheel drive derivative of the supercar and is claimed to be 20kg lighter than the standard model. Compared to the standard R8 RWD’s 563 bhp, the V10’s output is now boosted to 612 bhp and 565 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a revised 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that offers faster shift times and improved acceleration through the gears. The result is a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 3.4 seconds and a 320 kmph top speed.

Additionally, the R8 GT comes with a “Torque Rear Drive Mode” that lets you adjust the level of traction control interference from minimal to maximum. The result is that the R8 GT will let you slide out the rear wheels depending on the setting selected. The system can also control the amount of torque sent to each rear wheel based on driver inputs and sensor data from the ECU and wheels.

Coming to the design, the R8 V10 GT gets some add-on elements over the standard model such as a Carbon Aero kit. The aero kit adds in elements such as the rear wing, canards on the front bumper, a new rear diffuser and front splitter and more. The GT sits on new lightweight 20-inch wheels with suspension components made from aluminium to help save weight.

The cabin features the use of black upholstery with red accents. The seatbelts too are red – a throwback to the original R8 GT. The basic cabin design and putout is unchanged.

The new R8 V10 GT RWD will go on sale in markets early next year and will be the swansong for the R8. As per reports, Audi is working on a new-gen supercar though the model is set to be all-electric.

