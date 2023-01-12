Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG Revealed

Having entered the CNG passenger vehicle space in India last year, Tata Motors is now looking to further bolster its portfolio. 2021 saw the introduction of the Tiago and Tigor iCNG models and for 2022 these two models look set to be joined by a new Altroz iCNG.

As with Tata’s other CNG models, there is little to tell the CNG Altroz apart from its petrol and diesel variants. The cabin meanwhile does get some upgrades when compared to the standard Altroz. Tata says that the Altroz CNG comes with a voice-controlled sunroof and up to 6 airbags. As with the debuting Punch iCNG, the Altroz iCNG too gets Tata’s twin-cylinder technology, with two smaller CNG cylinders sitting below the boot floor as compared to a singular large unit thus offering more useable boot space.

Coming to the powertrain, the Punch iCNG gets a 1.2-lite naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine developing 76 bhp and 97 Nm. As with other Tata CNG models it features a single ECU and can be started up directly in CNG mode. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

In terms of rivals, the Altroz iCNG will go up against the Baleno and Glanza CNG.